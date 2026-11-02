Gambit Heroes tier list (November 2026)
| Gambit Heroes
Updated on November 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.4.2
Are you on the hunt for a Gambit Heroes tier list? Then you're in the right place! In this article, you'll discover which characters to use against your foes.
Gambit Heroes is an RPG with strategic battles and roguelike elements. You need to create a team of four fighters to protect your base, but you can't pick them directly: you constantly use your energy to draw characters from your pool. Of course, that means you need to rely heavily on luck!
Sometimes, luck is not enough but fear not since this game has codes. Don't hesitate to check out our Gambit Heroes codes list to claim some great rewards, such as XP and Summon Ticket.
There are a lot of heroes divided into different rarities, and in this Gambit Heroes tier list, you'll discover which ones are the best and which ones to avoid in your team.
Gambit Heroes will officially cease operations on [November 16, 2026, at 12:00 (UTC+8)], thus we won't keep updating this tier list.Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
SS Tier
On top of our Gambit Heroes tier list are the best of the best. They are powerful and can be used in every content (PvP, Campaign, or Elite Raids). If you're lucky enough to pull them, they'll carry you through the whole game.
All these heroes have special techniques to fight. Hera summons magic butterflies to create damage zones, while Pandora deals powerful damage and applies effects. Demon King uses fire to burn down entire areas of enemies, and Sun God focuses on the nearest targets.
2
S Tier
Next on our Gambit Heroes tier list are, once again, powerful characters. You should definitely consider putting them in your pool of heroes if you pull them in the gacha.
Demon Hades is perfect to attack shields, especially when upgraded quickly, while Elf King takes down enemies that are still a bit far away. Athena and Angel Michael specialise in AoE, and Demon Blade stacks damage quickly. All of them are powerful DPS.
3
A Tier
These heroes are still good, but you shouldn't rely on them too much. They can still be used and upgraded, but switch to better ones as soon as you pull some.
Dracula summons bats to attack enemies while Time Lord uses a piercing Freeze Bomb that is pretty potent for quite some time. Ancient Tree Mage is also a powerful DPS since her Peanut Bullet splits into 8 bullets on hits. You can use Hellflower Queen to boost attack, but she is just too weak to survive for a long time.
4
B Tier
You can use these characters but don't bother investing in them, they are just not worth it.
Bomb Goblin can be a great asset, but his bombs need to be triggered by enemies to explode. Yeti Guardian can both throw snowballs to attack distant enemies and use melee attacks when they are close.
5
C Tier
You'll probably pull some of these characters at the beginning of the game since they are all pretty common. Avoid using them when possible.
Kitten Archer is cute, though.
And that concludes our Gambit Heroes tier list! Focus on the best units, upgrade them, and you should be good for a very long time!
But before you go, please allow us to do a little plugging. If you're playing anything else right now, do search for it on the site. Chances are we've covered it. For example, we have an Identity V Survivors tier list and Tavern Tale hero tier list.
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