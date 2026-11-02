Gambit Heroes tier list (November 2026)

Updated on November 2nd, 2026 - Version: 1.4.2

Are you on the hunt for a Gambit Heroes tier list? Then you're in the right place! In this article, you'll discover which characters to use against your foes.

Gambit Heroes is an RPG with strategic battles and roguelike elements. You need to create a team of four fighters to protect your base, but you can't pick them directly: you constantly use your energy to draw characters from your pool. Of course, that means you need to rely heavily on luck!

Sometimes, luck is not enough but fear not since this game has codes. Don't hesitate to check out our Gambit Heroes codes list to claim some great rewards, such as XP and Summon Ticket.

There are a lot of heroes divided into different rarities, and in this Gambit Heroes tier list, you'll discover which ones are the best and which ones to avoid in your team.

Gambit Heroes will officially cease operations on [November 16, 2026, at 12:00 (UTC+8)], thus we won't keep updating this tier list.

Original article by Charlene Tavares. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.