My Leisure Time codes (July 2026) - Add some cosiness to your dream home... for free!

These My Leisure Time codes give you everything you need to get started, from gold to gacha tickets and beyond.

My Leisure Time is a cute life simulator where you can decorate your dream home, adopt pets, and get to know your quirky new neighbours - all in between furniture shopping and fishing. Your new life in cosy YoYo Town starts when you move into an empty cottage, which is all yours to put your stamp on.

It has heaps to offer, from gardening and fishing to a full home renovation system. But you won't have to play for long before you need more coins, blueprints, and goodies to deck your house out with. You also won't be able to make the most of the character creator until you've unlocked more customisation options or found gold to spend in the shop.

Thankfully, there's a long list of My Leisure Time codes you can use to easily unlock some extra rewards to help you settle into your new home.

Keep a lookout for new codes coming out, and make sure to use them quickly. Some codes are also time-limited, meaning they'll stop working after a certain amount of time.

Let's take a look at what you can get!

ACTIVE MY LEISURE TIME CODES:

DAZZLINGONYXSTARLIGHT - rewards

BESTMOMMYLOVEYOU - rewards

BUILDHOMEWITHLOVE - rewards

SAKURABLOSSOM - rewards

SILVERGLOWMIAOSTYLE - rewards

FANTASYSEAOCEAN - rewards

HAPPYCNYYOYOTOWN - rewards

NihyucGift - 200 Gold and 1 Sweety Pillow

AriderionGift - 1 Candy Jar and 1 Growth Serum

MahouBerry - 1 Blueberry Pancakes and 200 Gold

LUNAISTABBYGIFT - 2 Standard Blueprints and 1 Lime Soda

Snifferish - 2 Advanced Handbooks and 1 Ceramic Berry Bowl

KleinerPixelGift - 2 Refresh Tickets and 1 Leaf Frame

PARTYARLIE - 2 Advanced Handbooks and 1 Pale Pink Bunny

MillkBerry - 2 Gacha Tickets and 1 Canned Succulent

LummiaGift - 2 Standard Blueprints and 1 Gift Box with Bow

CharmLiannGift - 200 Gold and 200 Trileaf Coins

tigergift - 2 Feed and Sharky Slippers

myleisuretime - 2 Refresh Tickets, 2 Growth Serums, 500 Gold

VIP666 - 600 Trileaf Coins

VIP777 - 3 Advanced Handbooks and 3 Speed-up Tickets

VIP888 - 888 Gold

VIP999 - 10 Standard Blueprints

luck666 - 3 Standard Blueprints and 500 Gold

luck888 - 2 Premium Blueprints and 500 Gold

luck999 - 5 Standard Blueprints and 500 Gold

leveluptonumber1 - 120 Shelly Coins, 2 Premium Blueprints, 300 Gold, Egg Yolk Donut Cushion, 2 Orange Controllers; Valid until February 28th

FollowerBonus - 5 Standard Blueprints, 300 Gold, and 300 Trileaf Coins

ArcaneTome - 1 Magic Blueprint, 30 Shelly Coins, 200 Gold

EXPIRED:

BEACHDAYWITHMLT - rewards (expires July 15th)

MLTTRAVELSNAP - rewards (expires July 15th)

TEAROFWHITE

HOTSPRINGLEISURE

MAGICACADEMYOPENS

MUSEUMMYSTERYNIGHT

NEWYEARSYOYOTOWN

INTHEWARMTHOFWINTER

CHRISTMASYOYOTOWN

CANDLELIGHTDREAM

THANKFULINYOYOTOWN

CANDYTIMEINYOYOTOWN

DREAMBYCANDLELIGHT

FALLINTODREAMLAND

JOURNEYTHROUGHCOSMOS

BAMBOOGROVERETREAT

SLOWDOWNFBFLOCK

ISIOMAVLOGSGIFT

NEATMCKINLEYGIFT

HOW TO REDEEM MY LEISURE TIME CODES

Redeeming codes in My Leisure Time is fairly straightforward:

Step 1: Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. If you're just starting out, this will be a picture of a snail.

Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. If you're just starting out, this will be a picture of a snail. Step 2: Open Settings by tapping the cog icon in the bottom-right corner.

Open Settings by tapping the cog icon in the bottom-right corner. Step 3: Open the Redeem menu by tapping the orange ticket icon near the bottom of the menu.

Open the Redeem menu by tapping the orange ticket icon near the bottom of the menu. Step 4: Type in your code and hit Confirm. Now the goodies are all yours.

My Leisure Time codes are case sensitive, so make sure you type them out exactly how they appear above, or they won't work. If that happens, you'll get an error notification telling you that the code is invalid. You'll also only be able to use each code once.

Variety is the spice of life, so if you're also playing a few action-oriented games, we've got you covered. We have Motto Immortal codes and Overmortal codes ready to help you in those particular games.