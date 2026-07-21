Disney Dreamlight Valley's Pixel Perfect update sees you saving Wreck-It Ralph from a rogue arcade machine

Disney Dreamlight Valley's next update, Pixel Perfect, arrives on July 29th

It sees you heading into Wreck-It Ralph's world to save him

The developers have also made a bunch of changes based on player suggestions

Following the addition of Winnie the Pooh, Disney Dreamlight Valley is switching gears with its next update. Leaving the natural beauty of the Hundred Acre Wood behind, we're heading to the digital realm that Wreck-It Ralph inhabits in Pixel Perfect, which arrives on all platforms, including Apple Arcade, on July 29th.

Things will get off to an unpleasant start, though. Apparently, a mysterious arcade machine starts causing trouble, leaving Vanellope to rescue Ralph before it's too late. Alongside saving one of Disney's beloved characters, she'll need to find out what caused the disruption in the first place. My money, as it always is when suspect arcade machines are involved, is on Polybius.

Outside of that little problem, the update introduces a new Pop City Star Path, offering free and premium tracks. From it, you can grab new outfits, furniture, some sort of cat and customisation items.

We'll also see the start of several events taking place during the summer. Among them is the return of Summer Sizzle and Memory Mania alongside a brand-new event: the Parks Floating Festival. While no specifics were given about what this is, you can expect plenty of goodies for taking part.

Pixel pals

Elsewhere, Disney Dreamlight Valley will incorporate some player-requested changes, such as the ability to shower Villagers with several gifts at once and redecorate more easily with bulk removal tools. If only that existed in real life. I'd be far less averse to DIY. Finally, hitting max Friendship Level will soon allow you to Fast Travel to Villagers and get the Best Friend Glow, which provides special traits, by chilling with them.

It looks like a good time to be a Disney Dreamlight Valley fan! As for me, it's a reminder that I need to get around to watching Wreck-It Ralph.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on iOS through Apple Arcade. If you're subscribed, you can download it using the button below.