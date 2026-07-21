Don't Starve Together brings cross-progression and co-op survival to mobile

Starving with friends is finally an option on your phone

Co-op survival arrives on iOS and Android

Cross-progression carries over your unlocks

Touch controls and controller support included

Charlie, the thing that kills you the second your torch goes out, apparently smells like roses. Charming right up until it is not, which sums up most of Don't Starve Together fairly well. After we told you it was on the way last month, Don't Starve Together is now properly out on iOS and Android.

You are stranded somewhere strange, and you need to eat, build and fight your way through it without losing your grip on reality. Everything wants you dead. Some of it is subtle about that. Most of it is not.

Playing together is the whole draw in this version. Farm, build, fight and explore alongside friends or strangers, and figure out who is hoarding the good berries. The mobile edition brings a reworked interface built for touch, Game Center achievements, and controller support if you would rather not tap your way through a boss fight.

The bit that will actually matter if you're coming back is cross-progression. Link your account and skins or characters unlocked on PC or console carry over, so nobody starts from scratch just because they switched to a phone on the commute. Cloud saves also sync between your own Android or iOS devices.

The world itself has not been softened for the move. It is still procedurally generated, still full of seasonal bosses and shadow creatures with bad intentions, and still perfectly happy to let you starve, freeze or lose your mind if you are careless with the basics. Farming exists, mostly so you have something to lose when a hound pack shows up.

Launch pricing for Don’t Starve Together sits at ten percent off until July 28th, working out at $8.99 rather than the usual $9.99.

If you are after more ways to test your survival instincts, our list of the best survival games on iOS is a decent place to keep browsing.