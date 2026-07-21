Playtiles teams up with Mega Cat Studios to offer a limited-edition controller and seven retro-inspired games

Playtiles has announced a collaboration with Mega Cat Studios

They have created a limited edition controller and will offer a bundle of seven games

Pre-orders are open now, with shipping expected in October

Playtiles has announced a new collaboration with Mega Cat Studios, bringing a new bundle containing a controller and seven games to our mitts this October. Pre-orders are open now for a mere 25 euros, so if retro-styled stuff is your jam, this might be worth checking out.

If you're unfamiliar, Playtiles create controllers that effectively turn your phone into a handheld console, offering physical controls for those who just can't quite click with touchscreens. It uses some nifty technology too, using something called Gecko-Grip, which makes the credit card-shaped controller stick to your phone's screen without any worry of it sliding about. Check out Dann's review from earlier this year if you want to learn more.

But as I've already mentioned, Playtiles deals in more than controllers. They also want you to have games to play. And, funnily enough, for this collaboration, all of them are from Mega Cat Studios' library. They include the following:

Kudzu

Little Medusa

Old Towers

Romeow and Julicat

Coffee Crisis

Misplaced

Devwill Too MD

There's a great mix in there, with everything from puzzlers to platformers and even a fighter. Each sports a retro flair, too, making them a great partner for Playtiles since the Game Boy approach pairs perfectly with their controllers.

Retro... retro everywhere

Along with all that, you will get access to PlaytilesOS, allowing you to sideload any GB/GBC ROMs you might have. So not only are you grabbing some modern-day interpretations of old-school genres, you can play all the older stuff too!

Honestly, for the price, it's a pretty solid deal, particularly when considering the games are yours to keep. They're all DRM-free with the option to export them to an emulator or even a flash cart, if you'd prefer.

And while you're here, why not check out our list of the best retro games available on Android?