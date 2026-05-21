Crystal of Atlan kicks off its exciting new Nier: Automata collab today

Nier: Automata comes to the world of Crystal Atlan starting today

Dress up as both 9S and 2B and take on an all-new world boss

Or try out the entirely new subclass, the Karmaslayer!

It seems we're in a bit of a collab season at the moment. I guess it's one of those 'they come in threes' type deal, because MMO ARPG Crystal of Atlan is kicking off its latest collaboration featuring characters from smash-hit Nier: Automata. Running until June 18th, it promises to be packed with goodies for fans and newcomers alike.

Probably the most well-known entry in the Nier series arrives in Crystal of Atlan starting today (after maintenance) with new costumes based around key characters 9S and 2B. Not to mention a brand-new login event, Glory Eternal, which nets you some enticing rewards over eight days.

But the one new addition that'll be most interesting to completionists and enthusiasts for Nier and CoA alike will be the Battle of Grün boss event. This world event kicks off every Friday and Sunday at 20:30 with this new machine lifeform for you to take on.

Nier and far

But dedicated Crystal of Atlan fans need not fret. Because it's not just Nier: Automata getting attention in this latest update. The latest class arrives in the form of the Karmaslayer, a blue flame-engulfed swordsman. Focusing on managing two energy types, Karmaslayer Energy and Erosion Energy, the Karmaslayer promises to be an exciting new addition.

And on top of all that, we also have the start of the first anniversary celebrations! The Growth Supply Station and Journey Memories events are now open, alongside other exciting goodies that promise to make for an unforgettable anniversary event!

Exciting stuff! And all the more reason to check in on our Crystal of Atlan tier list if you're either starting out or making a return. And while you're there, be sure to check out our Crystal of Atlan codes list too, to see if there's any free boosts available alongside all the rewards in this event!