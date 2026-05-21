Etheria: Restart wraps up the final phase of SS4 with the introduction of newest character Sharon

Etheria: Restart is adding its latest character in the form of Sharon

This musician-turned-warrior marks the final phase of SS4

Loong's Thunder: Shattered Dawn has seen the addition of many new key systems

As we head into the summer (and believe me, the sun has suddenly decided to come out over here in the UK), it's about that time that new seasons kick off in your favourite game. And Etheria: Restart is getting geared up for that change as SS4 wraps up its final phase with major new additions!

The final phase here concludes on June 10th, right before the official start of summer for many of us. But it's not just the dregs that are coming out for this last hurrah, as a major new character arrives in the form of Sharon! Hey, it's a silly name, but they're still cool.

Sharon is a former musician turned warrior who works as an Animus focused on poison attacks. She follows an already significant number of additions to the roster, some of which we've already added to our comprehensive Etheria: Restart tier list.

Springing forward

While this final character is probably the smallest addition of SS4 thus far, it's understandable that the folks at XD Games would wrap with something like this. SS4 Loong's Thunder: Shattered Dawn came packed with a whole host of new systems and characters.

This included the Tactical Imprint and Hyper Kernel system, which both provided major new ways to upgrade your animus and to gather resources. No doubt these'll be a major focal point for coming updates, and I think we can all expect some big new things to arrive post June 10th as we move into summer properly!

In the meantime, if you've already rinsed all of the new content being added here, then you may find yourself with a bit of spare time on your hands. Why not fill that up by checking out some of the entries in our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week?