Phone Escape: Hopeless is an escape room puzzler that lets you use an intuitive phone interface to survive, out now on iOS

Discover the story behind your capture

Use the OS features to escape

Lite version lets you try the game for free

This is the first in a planned series

Enigmaticon has officially launched Phone Escape: Hopeless, inviting iOS users to challenge their own survival and puzzle-solving skills across an intuitive smartphone-based interface. The indie studio's escape room experience is the first in a planned series, and offers a lite version for you to give a go before committing to a full purchase.

In Phone Escape: Hopeless, you can look forward to putting your thinking cap on as you wake up in an unknown place with a message from a mysterious sender. Given that you only have the phone in your hand, you're forced to go along with your apparent captor's instructions, solving puzzles and discovering more about your whereabouts along the way.

What makes the game interesting is the intuitive OS you'll have to navigate, just like you would on your regular smartphone. You'll go through files, check photos, review messages, and take photos to make sense of the world around you, all presented in convenient portrait mode. Of course, the realistic visuals and atmospheric soundtrack all add to the suspense, offering an immersive experience right from the palm of your hand.

Does that sound like it's exactly your cup of tea? If you're looking to flex your powers of deduction, why not take a look at our list of the best detective games on iOS to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Phone Escape: Hopeless on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a premium purchase at $1.99 a pop, with a free Lite version to try before you buy.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.