Upcoming banners for Fate Grand Order

The season of giving arrives early

With its sixth anniversary drawing near, the folks at FGO Global have plenty of goodies in store to celebrate this significant milestone. You can expect a generous showering of Saint Quartz, plenty of quality of life features that make strides from the player's perspective, as well as main and side events to keep you entertained.

Throughout its years, FGO Global closely follows its Japanese server and so lags behind it two years content-wise, with the occasional deviations like download campaigns. This privilege of being able to predict the timing of upcoming banners has been a boon and affectionately dubbed by fans as “Clairvoyance”.

With all the banter aside, strap in the Shadow Border and let’s take a peek at some of the most anticipated banners to grace global shores, laced with some insight on which banner we think is worth every fragment of your quartz.

What are the upcoming banners in the jubilous month of July?

The month where bonkers break loose with the onslaught of stars whose presence alone re-defined the state of the game without losing their relevance, you will also see their faces lining up your support list.