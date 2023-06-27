Upcoming banners for Fate Grand Order
With its sixth anniversary drawing near, the folks at FGO Global have plenty of goodies in store to celebrate this significant milestone. You can expect a generous showering of Saint Quartz, plenty of quality of life features that make strides from the player's perspective, as well as main and side events to keep you entertained.
Throughout its years, FGO Global closely follows its Japanese server and so lags behind it two years content-wise, with the occasional deviations like download campaigns. This privilege of being able to predict the timing of upcoming banners has been a boon and affectionately dubbed by fans as “Clairvoyance”.
With all the banter aside, strap in the Shadow Border and let’s take a peek at some of the most anticipated banners to grace global shores, laced with some insight on which banner we think is worth every fragment of your quartz.
What are the upcoming banners in the jubilous month of July?The month where bonkers break loose with the onslaught of stars whose presence alone re-defined the state of the game without losing their relevance, you will also see their faces lining up your support list.
Sixth Anniversary Banner
Featured rate-up: Tamamo Vitch
Making her debut with the name of Koyanskaya of Light as an Assassin class servant. She is one of the recurrent bogeys serving as an overarching deuteragonist in the Lostbelt arcs. In Chaldea, she's a partner-in-crime, packed with a highly versatile pro-Buster skill kit for fellow masters who love spamming the red Buster button. She provides firepower in terms of the Buster attack card's critical strength and effectiveness, further supplemented with a slight NP gain per hit. She also comes with a targetable skill cooldown reduction as well as an instant NP charge (50% when capped out). True to her lore, she also provides bonus damage against human-type enemies who are omnipresent on many stages, coupled with a potent AoE NP the magnitude of a thousand warheads. She can redirect all buffs to herself and serve as a trump card that dishes out thermonuclear-grade attacks
Avalon Le Fae Conclusion Banner
Featured: Oberon and the Knights of the Round Table
A star child who rightfully earned his place in stardom due to his fleshed-out characterisation in the climax of Lostbelt 6: Avalon Le Fae that managed to pull the heartstrings of many. Gameplay-wise, his designation as a Pretender class and an oddball skill kit help too. He's a step-up transformer that offers a targetable NP boost quirk to individual NP damage-up buff - essentially making a single NP damage-up buff two-fold. A quintessential trademark of powerhouse support, he also brings a targetable 70% instant charge to the table, making it the highest the game has seen so far. Along with the grand king himself, his fellow 4-star cohorts, Fae knights Tristan and Gawain, as well as their male counterparts are up for grabs.
Lucky Bag Summoning Campaign (Sixth Anniversary)
As per tradition, the game also brings back the guaranteed SSR banner that requires 15 paid quartz that costs $15 to partake in. As its acronym implies, you are guaranteed to get one SSR. The only caveat is that it's up to the mercy of luck. That means there’s a chance you might get a servant whom you do not care about, or worse, a duplicate servant. To deviate from their usual formula of jumbling everything in a hodgepodge. In recent years they made it easier by having different paid banners, each dedicated to a category.
This year is no different as the paid banner is split into 12 different pools featuring servants released in different time frames. To narrow down your wishlist. You get the liberty to choose between the 3 Knight Class (Saber, Archer, Laner) or the 4 Cavalry Class (Rider, Assassin, Caster, Berserker) with EXTRA classes (such as Rulers and Avengers) tagging along, from 2017 to 2023.
These are all of the upcoming banners in FGO. Since you probably love the game already, take a look at the FGO tier list, if you're looking for a current meta and the best characters.
