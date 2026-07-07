Black Desert Mobile introduces whopping new combat skill overhaul

Dive into Black Desert Mobile this week for a host of new content

Combat has had a major overhaul, with Ascension and Awakening combined into one type of class

Meanwhile, there's visual overhauls to combat as well, making it flashier than ever

The longer any MMORPG hangs on, the louder the calls for change. Any change that is. And some of the best out there have found a way to balance tweaks to their core experience, maintaining the essence while reinventing it. Which is what Black Desert Mobile will hope to do with their new combat overhaul.

Central to this combat overhaul is the new Transcendent class system, which unifies the previous Ascension and Awakening classes into a single category. Alongside this, active skills have been tweaked and are now available up to level 20 with the new Advanced Skillbook item.

Have you got the skills?

Beyond that, things do get a bit more complicated with the introduction of Skill Sigils for additional effects and weapon specialisations. But overall, I'd anticipate that Black Desert Mobile's combat overhaul will be mostly well-received by fans.

Of course, that's far from certain, as while the system has been in testing since April, there's still the wider community to think about. And as implied above, unfortunately for everyone who embraces these tweaks, there are a dozen more who are vehemently against anything that alters the experience. However, if there were any major concerns, I'm sure they were ironed out by now.

Still, if nothing else, the host of other changes arriving as part of this update will be welcomed. Alongside combat tweaks, this update also sees the introduction of new visual overhauls for combat, making things both easier to understand and flashier to boot. Not too bad, and well worth checking in to see what it's all about.

And in the meantime, if you want to see what other big MMORPGs have been making waves on mobile, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see what our favourite picks are?