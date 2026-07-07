Dragon Quest Smash/Grow kicks off new collaboration event with Dragon Quest VI

Dragon Quest Smash/Grow is collaborating with the iconic Dragon Quest VI

Meet fan-favourite characters such as Rek and Carver in-game

And grab Ramias' sword, or hop into the new Paladin advanced vocation

Dragon Quest is a series with a nearly immaculate pedigree. A massive hit in its home country, and carrying on the legacy of Akira Toriyama in its iconic monster designs. Now, in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, you can celebrate the series once more as they collaborate with the classic Dragon Quest VI.

Dragon Quest VI will be instantly recognisable to longtime players as a 90s classic of the series. And in Dragon Quest Smash/Grow, you'll be able to meet fan-favourite characters such as Rek and Carver in a brand-new set of story content. But that's not all that's being added...

Collab callback

By taking part in the collaboration event, you'll also be able to earn exclusive memories and the Ramias equipment set. With this set, you can equip the Sword of Ramias and make use of his conic Radiant Slash coup de grace attack.

Naturally, there's also plenty of free gifts and login bonuses that make it worth than worth checking in on Smash/Grow even if you're not interested in the event. And of course, there are plenty of other exciting additions with the launch of Advanced Vocations, kicking off with the Paladin class.

While I've had my issues with Dragon Quest Smash/Grow when I reviewed it, I did recognise that it had tremendous potential, even if the core quickly lost its focus. So here's hoping that new collaborations such as this and the addition of advanced vocations help to refocus it on the core roguelite experience.

In the meantime, if you find yourself eager to try more of the top RPG experiences on mobile, why not have a look at some of our lists to guide you along? We've ranked the best RPGs on Android which you can play right now for you to have a go at!