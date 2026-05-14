Jolly Match 3 takes you on a baking tour through familiar puzzle territory

Lots of characters and travel

Jolly Match 3 is out now on iOS and Android

Follows baker Tessa and her team across a global competition

Classic tile-matching gameplay with character-driven twists

Jolly Match 3 is out on iOS and Android, and it's a match-3 puzzler where you follow a baker called Tessa across different countries as she competes in a grand baking competition. Nothing you’ve never heard of. It’s a casual puzzler after all. Baking, travel, and tile-matching is a combination that makes a certain kind of sense.

Tessa is joined by four helpers - Ruby, Frost, Bonnie, and Rosie, each with their own personality and abilities that feed into how levels play out. Ruby pushes forward fast and takes risks, Frost plans every move with the kind of calm that frankly seems exhausting, Bonnie embraces chaos and somehow makes it work, and Rosie brings the flair and drama to make sure nothing goes unnoticed.

Tessa herself sits in the middle, adapting and combining whatever the situation calls for. It's a neat enough framing for a match-3, giving the helpers some actual character rather than just labelling them as power-ups with different colours.

The puzzle side follows the familiar format. Match tiles, clear levels, progress through the competition across different countries, and uncover whatever surprises the puzzler has tucked away along the way. Each country brings new challenges and new puzzle configurations, which at least gives the journey some variety rather than the same board repeated indefinitely.

Nothing in Jolly Match 3 breathes new life into the genre, and it's not really trying to. Worth flagging though, that the visuals appear to be AI-generated, which is something to keep in mind if that matters to you. It doesn't break the experience, but it’s something that caught my eye.

If match-3 is your thing and you want to see how this stacks up against the rest of the field, our list of the best match-3 games on Android is a good place to start.