Infinite Magicraid is out now on iOS and Android, letting players enjoy turn-based card battles with idle elements

DHGames has officially announced the worldwide launch of Infinite Magicraid, the studio's 3D fantasy RPG on iOS and Android. With over a million pre-registrations, the turn-based title lets players unleash their inner tacticians with card-based gameplay infused with auto-battling elements.

In Infinite Magicraid, players can look forward to collecting more than 200 characters across ten factions as they strategise the best formations and hero combinations to defeat their enemies. Characters boast lovely 3D models as well as unique skills that, when properly synergised, can turn the tide of battle in a pinch. The game boasts a thrilling narrative as well to keep players engaged all throughout their journey.

The game also features a single account that players can use to switch between iOS and Android platforms. There are different dungeons to explore and mini-games to dive into as well, such as roguelike maps and resource dungeons. To top it all off, players can reap rewards from the idle gameplay to keep things low-key and pressure-free.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can download Infinite Magicraid on the official website. You can also check out the latest heroes and content updates via the official YouTube channel. Don't forget to use the "IM777" gift code to grab free in-game goodies such as diamonds, runes and coins as well. And Join Infinite Magicraid Star Event now! $100,000 Prize Pool awaits you to grab!