Mobile Charts: Top 10 free games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
Updated on December 1st, 2021.
With more and more games launching onto the AppStore and Google Play store every week it's hard to know what's in vogue and what has fallen out of favour. Handy for you then that we've dedicated ourselves to keeping you up to date with the most popular games available across both of them. If you're looking for the top 10, most popular free games for the iPhone - current to this week. Then you've come to the right place.
Now, I know what you're thinking. That's a lot of qualifiers. It certainly is, these games must have a zero price of entry, they've got to be on the AppStore and, frankly, they've got to have been downloaded by a substantial amount of people. In addition to all of this, we are specifically targeting the UK AppStore with our list; that's not because we think that Brits have exquisite tastes, but instead because that's where we live and so that's what we're doing. Simple.
As you might imagine, this list moves around quite a bit, so we'll be updating it regularly to keep it a reliable source for your low-cost gaming plans. We'll also mention any major changes that we spot every time that we update it, and point out any big changes.
Anyway, start banging your fingers on your screen like a little drumroll, and click through our list to find out the top 10 most popular free games for iPhone.Original Post by Jupiter Hadley, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
Rocket League Sideswipe
If you are familiar with Rocket League on PC, Rocket League Sideswipe follows the same principles. It mixes together soccer and car racing, putting you on a team that needs to defend your goal while driving your ball into the other team's goal, using your car. You can jump, dive and boost your way around the field, which is quite neat concept.
Handy Craft
The job of a handy man is to fix random household issues, maybe do some light landscaping and building. Handy Craft is a satisfying game where you are doing exactly that - laying down bricks, rolling out grass for a lawn, and otherwise building up houses and doing odd jobs. It's a simple and satisfying game meant to tap into ASMR-feels.
Canvas Run
Canvas Run is another game from Voodoo, where you find yourself trying to make it to the end of the level, with a group of something following your finger. In this case, the something is a bunch of orbs that have a beautiful ombre effect to them/. These orbs need to go through the right barriers to multiply, avoid dangers, and collect gems along the way.
Investment Run
With the amount of Facebook ads for this game lately, there was no way it wasn't going to be in the top 10 for this month. Investment Run has you collecting money as you run forward, but then gives you two options of where to invest. Things like landlines vs mobiles or streaming vs DVDs, which we already know the outcome of. If you pick the correct one, you can gain more money then you put in, by the time you reach the end.
Text or Die
Text or Die is a new quiz game where everyone is given a question but needs to come up with the longest answer possible, then type the word out. These different letters become bricks, holding your character up above the water that can end up killing you if you fall in. It's a neat twist on a quiz game!
Bloons TD Battles 2
A new game from the creators of Bloons TD, Bloons TD Battles 2 is an area fighter, where you get to take the heroes from the tower defense game and match them against another player! They are still taking on tower-defense inspired areas, but with more power ups, shorter levels, and lots of large-looking heroes to keep things interesting.
Bingo Cash
Bingo Cash is meant to be a classic version of Bingo, where you can win real cash somehow from the app. There are a bunch of different themes including seasonal cards and showdown modes, you will be matched with other players and get to see the same numbers called as them and the same cards. Bingo Cash is aimed at being very fair and skill-based as well, though who knows, as it is a casino game!
8 Ball Pool
8 Ball Pool is another game that feels like it is in a similar group with Bingo Cash, this time allowing you to compete with friends and legends in a multiplayer billiards game. You can break the rack, put balls into the various pockets, and check out a bunch of different tables. It's meant to be a pretty realistic pool game.
Hover Skirt
Hover Skirt is another runner, this time where you have a massive skirt that you need to take care of and ensure it stays long. You will need to go through different arches, picking the options that are there. Some have objects while others have categories, and as you play you will learn the various effects these have on your skirt and character.
Multi Maze 3D
Multi Maze 3D is another game you might have seen before through ads on various platforms. In this game, you are trying to collect the most amount of balls as possible, by moving them from the center of a maze out of the exit and into a cup. There is a requirement to pass the level, so you will need to move the balls through multipliers to get enough to fill up the cup, without dumping them all out too quickly!