: September 1, 2022 - Melchio, Brynhild, Lukea, Eilat added

Are you looking for an Infinite Magic Raid tier list? Well, you've come to the right place. Infinite Magic Raid is a turn-based mobile role-playing game that adds to the immersive fighting experiences in the Land of Loess by restoring the might of heroes and defeating the wicked God Lihem in the Sword Harbour.

The game, created by DHGAMES, has not yet been officially released, but it's been available in early access. Currently, you can pre-register and explore what the game has to offer. According to the game's official website, it will be released to the general public not before September 7th on Android and iOS.

The core purpose of Infinite Magicraid is to recruit warriors, create equipment, battle in dungeons, and slay the most ferocious enemies. You need to try and revive the dormant force and build a powerful army to protect the Lowes continent.

Armed with the best items and characters (all 130 of them), fight evil face to face. Aside from that, a Campaign Stage awaits. What is more, in order to move on to the next city, you will need to complete all 30 stages.

Yet for a team to take the upper hand in battles, you need to understand the game's mechanics. That means assembling a squad to have synergy. And our Infinite Magic Raid tier list will help you with this.

Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.