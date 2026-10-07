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Infinite Magicraid tier list - The best characters ranked

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Infinite Magicraid
Infinite Magicraid tier list - The best characters ranked

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Updated on October 7th, 2026 - Version 1.28.0 - Latest Additions: Valkyrie, Genjiro

Are you looking for an Infinite Magicraid tier list? Well, you've come to the right place. This is a turn-based mobile RPG that adds to the immersive fighting experiences in the Land of Loess by restoring the might of heroes and defeating the wicked God Lihem in the Sword Harbour.

The core purpose of the gameplay is to recruit warriors, create equipment, battle in dungeons, and slay the most ferocious enemies. You need to try and revive the dormant force and build a powerful army to protect the Lowes continent. Armed with the best items and characters (over 100), fight evil face-to-face. Aside from that, a Campaign Stage awaits. What is more, in order to move on to the next city, you will need to complete all 30 stages, which is where our Infinite Magicraid codes might come in handy.

Yet for a team to take the upper hand in battles, you need to understand the game's mechanics. That means assembling a squad to have synergy. And our Infinite Magicraid tier list will help you with this.

In the next pages, you can find our rankings of every Mythic, Legend, and Elite hero. If you are new, knowing which heroes are the best to invest in and which you should simply avoid will make your life a lot easier.

For your convenience, we’ve decided to sort the heroes out based on their rarity, but also their faction. So, let’s get right into our Infinite Magicraid tier list!

Table of Contents
Nameless
Brotherhood		 Hidden Wave Sword
Harbor
Dragon
Tribe		 Sunset Sages Doom
Legion
Foresters Holy Light Eternal
Sect
Wizard's
Eye		 The
Forgotten		 Sagacity Alliance
Unruly Outlaws

Click Here To View The List »

1
Dragon Tribe

Mythic
Tier Hero
S Brynhild
Legend
Tier Hero
S Ulrik
SS Paulin
S Hogarth
A Penny
S Kratos
SS Nicholas
S Willa
B Vera
A Hoff
B Naseal
SS Melia
B Natalie
A Greta
A Ariel
S Hezonja
Epic
Tier Hero
A Wim
C Naya
D Blade
C Shtar
A Synnove
B Reeves
D Joseph
C Teres

2
Sunset Sages

>
Mythic
Tier Hero
S Nita
Legend
Tier Hero
A Slackdo
A Taz
S Apsara
A Suzuran
S Alahan
A Sana
A Elbek
S Guhanna
A Hertha
A Walter
B Nasakhma
A Horus
Epic
Tier Hero
C Hatos
D Shapotite
B Kulthum
C Reliant
C Melter
D Astic
A Ruen
B Lutz
A Potter

3
Doom Legion

Mythic
Tier Hero
SS Lucifer
Legend
Tier Hero
SS Bastet
SS Cadrian
S Izanami
S Olenna
S Chelsea
A Besmok
S Little Jack
S Giselle
A Jennifer
A Phocas
C Eilat
SS Andras
A Margarita
A Okmin
B Gunner
Epic
Tier Hero
B Norma
B Leuf
B Feist
C Hazier
B Creon
S Liz
D Mobis
B Rudolf
B Mondschka

4
The Forgotten

Mythic
Tier Hero
A Ulcaster
A Adkins
Legend
Tier Hero
S Skadi
S Boreas
S Wael
S Vassili
B Hisaro
B Tuck
A Esther
S Chardonel
A Alicia
A Muradin
B Amalic
B Zyra
A Gramndi
B Mae
S Thanatos
Epic
Tier Hero
D Lia
B Deschanel
D Aisi
D Longbeard
D Iguli
C Rumble
A Yar

5
Nameless Brotherhood

Mythic
Tier Hero
S Lukea
Legend
Tier Hero
B Pelor
A Mutsuki
A Sinton
A Felicia
S Frank
B Eric
B Frich
B Gustave
A Inna
SS Ahn Hee Jin
S Magdi
C Timi
A Terror
B Gerina
SS Popper
B Aisha
A Mutu
Epic
Tier Hero
D Egea
C Wolsey
B Hardac
C Moo
B Lester
C Mori
B Lomas
A Dustin

6
Hidden Wave

Mythic
Tier Hero
A Erato
Legend
Tier Hero
A+ Amphitrite
S Marville
A Sheena
S Dez
A Vilette
S Belton
A Ikina
B Edith
A Sewell
S Johnny
A Boole
A Seth
Epic
Tier Hero
C Gora
A Novenick
B Jeri
B Olvik
B Dorian
A Olivia
B Fitzley
B Hayley
A Mackin

7
Sword Harbor Guards

Mythic
Tier Hero
SS Ben Austin
Legend
Tier Hero
SS Genjiro
S Chiyo
S Guan Yu
A Oliver
S Jubei
S Trapero
A Dokera
A Mavilla
A Sigmund
A Luz
B Donald Rebeli
A Yoko
A Wrister
S Xia
B Soli
A Bari
B Melina
SS Katherine
Epic
Tier Hero
D Justy
B Verto
D Kristian
D Bakkins
B Oboro
D Ross
D Capello
A Rudi

8
Foresters

Mythic
Tier Hero
SS Luna
S Imercado
Legend
Tier Hero
S Brigid
A Serena
A Kallana
A Will
B Gru
A Megan
A O'Gradies
B Tifya
A Teru
A Maeve
A Veronica
B Taff
Epic
Tier Hero
B Stan
C Dale
C Malassa
C Maphka
B Farnell
B Ofner
C Pacchino
B Sylvan

9
Holy Light Parliament

Mythic
Tier Hero
SS Nordak
Legend
Tier Hero
SS Valkyrie
S Marie
S Tatron
B Elleena
B Olga
A Lance
S Bophany
A Elsa
A Grace
S Blaze
A Fiona
C Schilder
A Claude
S Bernes
B Elaina
C Igor
A Aosdean
Epic
Tier Hero
B Frey
A Maya
C Roselea
A Kaedo
B Fegan
A Anton
B Isabel
B Lele

10
Eternal Sect

Mythic
Tier Hero
S Madlaina
Legend
Tier Hero
S Ghoster
S Hades
S Kaine
S Mont An
A Dario
SS Dakota
A Quinlan
A Turf
A Lam
SS Mamuk
B Carrie
B Zachzulu
A Asindo
B Karid
A Agatha
Epic
Tier Hero
B Biseden
C Vedar
B Ceol
A Holder
C Winnex
C Guna
B Maguire

11
Wizard's Eye

Mythic
Tier Hero
A Melchio
A Jenny
S Freud
Legend
Tier Hero
S Noel
B Bill
A Muhamrid
B Valentin
C HAL9000
SS Geeliman
B Melot
A Lydia
S Space
A Ellic
A Slivelle
A Lysander
B Anna
B Nid Rold
Epic
Tier Hero
B Eden
B Sadora
B Magis
C Muller
C Visley
C Sylvester
C Vero
A Daisy

12
Sagacity Alliance

Mythic
Tier Hero
S Zhongming
Legend
Tier Hero
S Yao Xi
S White
Durga
S Aiden
S Faxian
S Murong Jing
A Shao Yun
Epic
Tier Hero
A Moreau

13
Unruly Outlaws

Mythic
Tier Hero
S Telyss
Legend
Tier Hero
A Boone
A Tyrell
A McCarty
S Reyna
S Hania
S Elise
S Panny
S Sotra
A Jocelyn
A Bobo-Ann
A Hadd
Epic
Tier Hero
B Judy

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.