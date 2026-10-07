Updated on October 7th, 2026 - Version 1.28.0 - Latest Additions: Valkyrie, Genjiro

Are you looking for an Infinite Magicraid tier list? Well, you've come to the right place. This is a turn-based mobile RPG that adds to the immersive fighting experiences in the Land of Loess by restoring the might of heroes and defeating the wicked God Lihem in the Sword Harbour.

The core purpose of the gameplay is to recruit warriors, create equipment, battle in dungeons, and slay the most ferocious enemies. You need to try and revive the dormant force and build a powerful army to protect the Lowes continent. Armed with the best items and characters (over 100), fight evil face-to-face. Aside from that, a Campaign Stage awaits. What is more, in order to move on to the next city, you will need to complete all 30 stages, which is where our Infinite Magicraid codes might come in handy.

Yet for a team to take the upper hand in battles, you need to understand the game's mechanics. That means assembling a squad to have synergy. And our Infinite Magicraid tier list will help you with this.

In the next pages, you can find our rankings of every Mythic, Legend, and Elite hero. If you are new, knowing which heroes are the best to invest in and which you should simply avoid will make your life a lot easier.

For your convenience, we’ve decided to sort the heroes out based on their rarity, but also their faction. So, let’s get right into our Infinite Magicraid tier list!