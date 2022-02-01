Idle Knockout Park Tycoon 3D: Five tips to progress faster

Idle Knockout Park Tycoon 3D is a brand new tycoon game available in early access on Android. I am a big fan of tycoon games, and it's a beautifully developed one and there are no forceful ads. If you're new to the game and looking for some Idle Knockout Park Tycoon tips and tricks, then you have landed on the right page.

TIP #1 - TAKE PART IN CHALLENGES

Every 10 minutes, you can take part in challenges and experience your own rides in the park. Make sure to take part in these challenges as soon as they are available because winning in these challenges rewards you a huge chunk of cash and tokens.

TIP #2 - DO MARKETING AS SOON AS YOU BEGIN PLAYING

The first thing you should do is conduct marketing activities as soon as you start playing. This is because the marketing rates depend on the amount of revenue you are generating per minute.

When you open the game after a long time, a lot of cash will stock up. So, if you don't do marketing first and choose to upgrade rides and attractions and then do marketing, it will cost you a lot more for the same thing.

If you are new to the game, here is how you can do marketing:

Click on the office building

Go to the marketing tab

Click on the cash button multiple times

TIP #3 - VIP CAMPAIGNS ARE WORTHY OF YOUR TIME

Nobody likes watching ads but trust me, the VIP campaign is worth a 20 second ad. It will double your earnings for 15 minutes, helping you quickly upgrade all the rides and attractions. And not just that, watching three of these ads will get you a candy machine that will help you get figures, giving you free permanent boosts.

TIP #4 - CLAIMS YOUR FREE CANDY MACHINE

The game awards you with a free candy machine after a fixed interval of time, don't forget to claim it as it will provide you with figures that will give you permanent boosts, such as bringing down the cost of the new islands or a permanent revenue boost.

You can claim your free candy machine by following these steps:

Tap on the shop icon on the bottom left side of the screen

Scroll down to the 'figures' section

Click on the free 'normal candy machine' to claim it

Tip #5 - UPGRADE CHEAPER RIDES MORE OFTEN

It's more beneficial to upgrade cheaper rides and attractions before upgrading expensive ones. For example, in the beginning, you can focus on upgrading the 'Seesaw' ride compared to 'going uphill' and 'Vertigo dessert' as it will cost less to upgrade and generate more cash for you.

With this, we conclude our Idle Knockout Park Tycoon 3D tips and tricks. For more tips and guides, stay tuned with us.