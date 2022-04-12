Tier Lists

Idle Huntress tier list - pick the best characters for each game mode

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Idle Huntress
Idle Huntress tier list - pick the best characters for each game mode

Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow
Updated on: April 12th, 2022 - re-checked the tier list

Are you eager to learn what the best characters in the game are? Then our Idle Huntress tier list will give you all the information you need in order to put together some powerful teams, no matter the content you're aiming to clear. 

Since there are several types of content in the game, we've come to the conclusion that the best approach would be to create a tier list for each one of those categories. Therefore, we've got an overall tier list for all the best characters (a "tier list to rule them all") and three content-locked tier lists (PvE, PvP, Boss). These are all important for their respective content, but when you're just starting out, you might want to look at the overall tier list or just at the PvE one. 

The best characters in Idle Huntress

There are a pretty large number of characters in the game, and if you're trying to put together a specific team, then you want to also pick heroes that belong to the same element (for the bonus buff). We've added that to the list as well to help you out! 

Also, we haven't ranked the R characters, since they're not really useful in the long term and chances are you won't use them for too long (only for the first few levels). Instead, we've ranked all the SSR characters by their respective element; and before you ask, the gacha rates are pretty good, so you'll probably get them all eventually! 

The Elements

There are a total of 6 elements, each one having a specific class counter. They are as follows:

  • Earth
  • Water
  • Fire
  • Wind
  • Light
  • Dark

We marked each one with its respective colour in the tier list so you can have a much easier time finding a specific character you're looking for. Also, feel free to use the quick links below to check the specific page! 

General  |  PvE  |  PvP  |  Boss

So without further ado, let's dive into the Idle Huntress tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Idle Huntress tier list - General

This is the general tier list where all the huntress characters are ranked. This list is useful if you don't plan on min-maxing your team, and just want to casually enjoy the game but still use some decent units. The characters in the top tiers are good overall, and you can safely use them for pretty much any (decent) content clearing.

S+ Tier
Himiko
Hannibal
Helen
Zhen Ji
Darwin
Robin Hood
Takenaka Shigeharu
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao

S Tier
Tamamo-no-Mae
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
Morgana
Merlin
Izumo no Okuni
Michelangelo
Honda Tadakatsu
Copernicus
Miyamoto Musashi
Hua Tuo
Huang Zhong
DaVinci
Octavius
Richard
Sima Yi
Dante

A Tier
Ares
Akechi Mitsuhide
Artemis
Romulus
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Oda Nobunaga
Lancelot

B Tier
Zhao Yun
Hugo
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Raphael
Taishi Ci
Teresa
Watt
Fuma Kotaro
Shakespeare
Mozart
Huang Zhong
DaVinci
Andersen

C Tier
Xu Chu
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Remus
Columbus
Marco Polo
Descartes
Napoleon
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke

2
Idle Huntress tier list - PvE

On this Idle Huntress PVE tier list page, we've listed the characters that are great at doing the story mode with ease, since they have mostly AoE skills that can deal with large packs of enemies (as is often the case in the story stages or PvE stages).

S+ Tier
Himiko
Hannibal
Honda Tadakatsu
Helen
Hua Tuo
Robin Hood
Takenaka Shigeharu

S Tier
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
Zhen Ji
Darwin
Morgana
Merlin
Izumo no Okuni
Michelangelo
Copernicus
Huang Zhong
DaVinci
Octavius
Sima Yi

A Tier
Ares
Akechi Mitsuhide
Artemis
Romulus
Lancelot
Miyamoto Musashi

B Tier
Dante
Richard
Zhao Yun
Tamamo-no-Mae
Hugo
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Raphael
Taishi Ci
Teresa
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Oda Nobunaga
Watt
Fuma Kotaro
Shakespeare
Mozart
Huang Zhong
DaVinci
Andersen

C Tier
Xu Chu
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Remus
Columbus
Marco Polo
Descartes
Napoleon
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke

3
Idle Huntress tier list - PvP

If your aim is to ace everyone in the Arena, then these characters are going to be of great help in doing so. They have CC or other buffs/useful skills to help you deal with other player enemies, so make sure to max them out!

S+ Tier
Himiko
Honda Tadakatsu
Helen
Hua Tuo
Robin Hood
Takenaka Shigeharu

S Tier
Hannibal
Richard
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
Zhen Ji
Darwin
Akechi Mitsuhide
Morgana
Merlin
Izumo no Okuni
Michelangelo
Copernicus
Huang Zhong
Miyamoto Musashi
DaVinci
Octavius
Dante
Sima Yi

A Tier
Zhao Yun
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Tamamo-no-Mae
Taishi Ci
Ares
Artemis
Romulus
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Lancelot
Oda Nobunaga

B Tier
Xu Chu
Hugo
Raphael
Teresa
Napoleon
Watt
Fuma Kotaro
Shakespeare
Mozart
Andersen

C Tier
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Columbus
Marco Polo
Descartes
Remus
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke

4
Idle Huntress tier list - Boss

The characters listed here are exceptional damage dealers and can be super useful in boss fights, such as the guild boss. They are mostly single target or burst damage, so they might not be that great in general story mode (PvE), but they definitely excel in this tier.

S+ Tier
Zhen Ji
Darwin
Helen
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
Miyamoto Musashi
Huang Zhong
Hua Tuo
Izumo no Okuni

S Tier
Himiko
Copernicus
Oda Nobunaga
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Octavius
Takenaka Shigeharu
Sima Yi

A Tier
Dante
Richard
Robin Hood
Watt
Morgana
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi

B Tier
Hannibal
Ares
Taishi Ci
Raphael
Teresa
Honda Tadakatsu
Michelangelo
Fuma Kotaro
Mozart
Andersen

C Tier
Tamamo-no-Mae
Xu Chu
Hugo
Zhao Yun
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Akechi Mitsuhide
Columbus
Marco Polo
Descartes
Artemis
Romulus
Remus
Merlin
Napoleon
Lancelot
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
DaVinci
Shakespeare
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke
Left Arrow
0/4
Right Arrow