: April 12th, 2022 - re-checked the tier list

Are you eager to learn what the best characters in the game are? Then our Idle Huntress tier list will give you all the information you need in order to put together some powerful teams, no matter the content you're aiming to clear.

Since there are several types of content in the game, we've come to the conclusion that the best approach would be to create a tier list for each one of those categories. Therefore, we've got an overall tier list for all the best characters (a "tier list to rule them all") and three content-locked tier lists (PvE, PvP, Boss). These are all important for their respective content, but when you're just starting out, you might want to look at the overall tier list or just at the PvE one.

The best characters in Idle Huntress

There are a pretty large number of characters in the game, and if you're trying to put together a specific team, then you want to also pick heroes that belong to the same element (for the bonus buff). We've added that to the list as well to help you out!

Also, we haven't ranked the R characters, since they're not really useful in the long term and chances are you won't use them for too long (only for the first few levels). Instead, we've ranked all the SSR characters by their respective element; and before you ask, the gacha rates are pretty good, so you'll probably get them all eventually!

The Elements

Earth

Water

Fire

Wind

Light

Dark

There are a total of 6 elements, each one having a specific class counter. They are as follows:

We marked each one with its respective colour in the tier list so you can have a much easier time finding a specific character you're looking for. Also, feel free to use the quick links below to check the specific page!

So without further ado, let's dive into the Idle Huntress tier list!