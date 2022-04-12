Idle Huntress tier list - pick the best characters for each game mode
| Idle Huntress
Are you eager to learn what the best characters in the game are? Then our Idle Huntress tier list will give you all the information you need in order to put together some powerful teams, no matter the content you're aiming to clear.
Since there are several types of content in the game, we've come to the conclusion that the best approach would be to create a tier list for each one of those categories. Therefore, we've got an overall tier list for all the best characters (a "tier list to rule them all") and three content-locked tier lists (PvE, PvP, Boss). These are all important for their respective content, but when you're just starting out, you might want to look at the overall tier list or just at the PvE one.
The best characters in Idle HuntressThere are a pretty large number of characters in the game, and if you're trying to put together a specific team, then you want to also pick heroes that belong to the same element (for the bonus buff). We've added that to the list as well to help you out!
Also, we haven't ranked the R characters, since they're not really useful in the long term and chances are you won't use them for too long (only for the first few levels). Instead, we've ranked all the SSR characters by their respective element; and before you ask, the gacha rates are pretty good, so you'll probably get them all eventually!
The ElementsThere are a total of 6 elements, each one having a specific class counter. They are as follows:
- Earth
- Water
- Fire
- Wind
- Light
- Dark
We marked each one with its respective colour in the tier list so you can have a much easier time finding a specific character you're looking for. Also, feel free to use the quick links below to check the specific page!
General | PvE | PvP | BossSo without further ado, let's dive into the Idle Huntress tier list!
1
Idle Huntress tier list - General
This is the general tier list where all the huntress characters are ranked. This list is useful if you don't plan on min-maxing your team, and just want to casually enjoy the game but still use some decent units. The characters in the top tiers are good overall, and you can safely use them for pretty much any (decent) content clearing.
|
S+ Tier
|Himiko
|Hannibal
|Helen
|Zhen Ji
|Darwin
|Robin Hood
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|
S Tier
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|Morgana
|Merlin
|Izumo no Okuni
|Michelangelo
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Copernicus
|Miyamoto Musashi
|Hua Tuo
|Huang Zhong
|DaVinci
|Octavius
|Richard
|Sima Yi
|Dante
|
A Tier
|Ares
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Oda Nobunaga
|Lancelot
|
B Tier
|Zhao Yun
|Hugo
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Raphael
|Taishi Ci
|Teresa
|Watt
|Fuma Kotaro
|Shakespeare
|Mozart
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Xu Chu
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Remus
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Descartes
|Napoleon
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke
2
Idle Huntress tier list - PvE
On this Idle Huntress PVE tier list page, we've listed the characters that are great at doing the story mode with ease, since they have mostly AoE skills that can deal with large packs of enemies (as is often the case in the story stages or PvE stages).
|
S+ Tier
|Himiko
|Hannibal
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Helen
|Hua Tuo
|Robin Hood
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|
S Tier
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|Zhen Ji
|Darwin
|Morgana
|Merlin
|Izumo no Okuni
|Michelangelo
|Copernicus
|Huang Zhong
|DaVinci
|Octavius
|Sima Yi
|
A Tier
|Ares
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Lancelot
|Miyamoto Musashi
|
B Tier
|Dante
|Richard
|Zhao Yun
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Hugo
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Raphael
|Taishi Ci
|Teresa
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Oda Nobunaga
|Watt
|Fuma Kotaro
|Shakespeare
|Mozart
|Huang Zhong
|DaVinci
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Xu Chu
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Remus
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Descartes
|Napoleon
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke
3
Idle Huntress tier list - PvP
If your aim is to ace everyone in the Arena, then these characters are going to be of great help in doing so. They have CC or other buffs/useful skills to help you deal with other player enemies, so make sure to max them out!
|
S+ Tier
|Himiko
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Helen
|Hua Tuo
|Robin Hood
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|
S Tier
|Hannibal
|Richard
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|Zhen Ji
|Darwin
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Morgana
|Merlin
|Izumo no Okuni
|Michelangelo
|Copernicus
|Huang Zhong
|Miyamoto Musashi
|DaVinci
|Octavius
|Dante
|Sima Yi
|
A Tier
|Zhao Yun
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Taishi Ci
|Ares
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Lancelot
|Oda Nobunaga
|
B Tier
|Xu Chu
|Hugo
|Raphael
|Teresa
|Napoleon
|Watt
|Fuma Kotaro
|Shakespeare
|Mozart
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Descartes
|Remus
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke
4
Idle Huntress tier list - Boss
The characters listed here are exceptional damage dealers and can be super useful in boss fights, such as the guild boss. They are mostly single target or burst damage, so they might not be that great in general story mode (PvE), but they definitely excel in this tier.
|
S+ Tier
|Zhen Ji
|Darwin
|Helen
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|Miyamoto Musashi
|Huang Zhong
|Hua Tuo
|Izumo no Okuni
|
S Tier
|Himiko
|Copernicus
|Oda Nobunaga
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Octavius
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|Sima Yi
|
A Tier
|Dante
|Richard
|Robin Hood
|Watt
|Morgana
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|
B Tier
|Hannibal
|Ares
|Taishi Ci
|Raphael
|Teresa
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Michelangelo
|Fuma Kotaro
|Mozart
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Xu Chu
|Hugo
|Zhao Yun
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Descartes
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Remus
|Merlin
|Napoleon
|Lancelot
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|DaVinci
|Shakespeare
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke