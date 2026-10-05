Idle Huntress tier list and complete reroll guide
| Idle Huntress
Updated on October 5th, 2026 - Version 1.1.34
Are you eager to learn who the best characters in the game are? Then our Idle Huntress tier list will give you all the information you need in order to put together some powerful teams, no matter the content you're aiming to clear.
Since there are several types of content on offer, we've concluded that the best approach is to create a tier list for each of those categories. Therefore, we've got an overall Idle Huntress tier list for all the best characters and three content-locked ones (PvE, PvP, and Boss). These are all important for their respective content, but when you're just starting out, you might want to look at the overall tier list or just the PvE-focused one.
- We've also listed the currently available Idle Huntress codes and giveaways, so check them out for some free goodies!
The best characters in Idle HuntressThere are a pretty large number of characters in the roster, and if you're trying to put together a specific team, then you want to also pick heroes that belong to the same element (for the bonus buff). We've added that to the list as well to help you out!
Also, we haven't ranked the R characters, since they're not really useful in the long term, and chances are you won't use them for too long (only for the first few levels). Instead, we've ranked all the SSR characters by their respective element, and before you ask, the gacha rates are pretty good, so you'll probably get them all eventually!
The ElementsThere are a total of 6 elements, each one having a specific class counter. They are as follows:
- Earth
- Water
- Fire
- Wind
- Light
- Dark
We marked each one with its respective colour in the tier list so you can have a much easier time finding the specific character you're looking for. Also, feel free to use the quick links below to check the specific page!
General | PvE | PvP | BossSo without further ado, let's dive into the Idle Huntress tier list!
1
Idle Huntress tier list - General
The characters listed here are exceptional damage dealers and can be super useful in boss fights, such as the guild boss. They are mostly single-target or burst damage, so they might not be that great in general story mode (PvE), but they definitely excel in this tier.
|
S+ Tier
|Hermes
|Izanami
|Ramesses
|Dracula
|Nero
|Caesar
|Beethoven
|Zhang Fei
|Kong Ming
|Zhen Ji
|Darwin
|Helen
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|Misaki
|Honoka
|Miyamoto Musashi
|Siegfried
|Huang Zhong
|Date Masamune
|Hua Tuo
|SSR Uesugi Kenshin
|Izumo no Okuni
|
S Tier
|Hojo Ujiyasu
|Schrodinger
|Mercury
|Aphrodite
|Mordred
|Zhou Yu
|Mogami Yoshiaki
|Loki
|Himiko
|Copernicus
|Cleopatra
|Oda Nobunaga
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Octavius
|Taira no Kiyomori
|Daphne
|Mochizuki Chiyome
|Isis
|Achilles
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|Honoka
|Da Ji
|Sima Yi
|
A Tier
|Horus
|Horus
|Abe no Seimei
|Heimdall
|Poseidon
|Magellan
|Oichi
|Seth
|Medusa
|Iori Moe
|Charlemagne
|Medea
|Takeda Shingen
|Hattori Hanzo
|Plato
|Prometheus
|Ashikaga Yoshiteru
|Shibata Katsuie
|Don Quixote
|Jing Ke
|Dante
|Hercules
|Mobius
|Richard
|Robin Hood
|Watt
|Thor
|Pandora
|Mendel
|Marie Rose
|Kasumi
|Morgana
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|
B Tier
|Barbatos
|Imagawa Yoshimoto
|Hannibal
|Niwa Nagahide
|Ares
|Taishi Ci
|Raphael
|Reginleif
|Teresa
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Michelangelo
|Fuma Kotaro
|Mozart
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Carmen
|Xu Chu
|Hugo
|Catherine
|Zhao Yun
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Descartes
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Remus
|Merlin
|Napoleon
|Lancelot
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|DaVinci
|Shakespeare
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke
2
Idle Huntress tier list - PvE
|
S+ Tier
|Hermes
|Dracula
|Daphne
|Loki
|Medusa
|Himiko
|Hannibal
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Helen
|Hua Tuo
|Robin Hood
|Date Masamune
|Shibata Katsuie
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|
S Tier
|Hojo Ujiyasu
|Siegfried
|Schrodinger
|Aphrodite
|Mordred
|Beethoven
|Prometheus
|Zhang Fei
|Zhou Yu
|Ashikaga Yoshiteru
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|Misaki
|Honoka
|Mochizuki Chiyome
|Reginleif
|Jing Ke
|Kasumi
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|Carmen
|Zhen Ji
|Marie Rose
|Thor
|Darwin
|Morgana
|Cleopatra
|Pandora
|Niwa Nagahide
|Merlin
|Izumo no Okuni
|Michelangelo
|Copernicus
|Huang Zhong
|DaVinci
|Octavius
|Heimdall
|Sima Yi
|
A Tier
|Horus
|Abe no Seimei
|Magellan
|Oichi
|Seth
|Iori Moe
|Charlemagne
|Nero
|Medea
|Takeda Shingen
|Plato
|Don Quixote
|Hercules
|Ares
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Da Ji
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Lancelot
|Miyamoto Musashi
|
B Tier
|Barbatos
|Imagawa Yoshimoto
|Dante
|Mobius
|Richard
|Zhao Yun
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Hugo
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Raphael
|Taishi Ci
|Teresa
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Oda Nobunaga
|Watt
|Fuma Kotaro
|Shakespeare
|Mozart
|Huang Zhong
|DaVinci
|Honoka
|Mendel
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Xu Chu
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Remus
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Catherine
|Descartes
|Napoleon
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke
3
Idle Huntress tier list - PvP
|
S+ Tier
|Hermes
|Dracula
|Daphne
|Beethoven
|Himiko
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Helen
|Hua Tuo
|Robin Hood
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|Octavius
|
S Tier
|Hojo Ujiyasu
|Siegfried
|Schrodinger
|Aphrodite
|Mordred
|Medusa
|Zhou Yu
|Shibata Katsuie
|Don Quixote
|Misaki
|Date Masamune
|Honoka
|Mochizuki Chiyome
|Loki
|Hannibal
|Richard
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|Zhen Ji
|Darwin
|Mobius
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Morgana
|Merlin
|Izumo no Okuni
|Michelangelo
|Copernicus
|Reginleif
|Huang Zhong
|Miyamoto Musashi
|DaVinci
|Pandora
|Da Ji
|Dante
|Catherine
|Honoka
|Mendel
|Marie Rose
|Sima Yi
|
A Tier
|Horus
|Abe no Seimei
|Heimdall
|Magellan
|Oichi
|Seth
|Iori Moe
|Charlemagne
|Nero
|Medea
|Takeda Shingen
|Plato
|Prometheus
|Ashikaga Yoshiteru
|Zhao Yun
|Kasumi
|Jing Ke
|Niwa Nagahide
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Taishi Ci
|Ares
|Carmen
|Cleopatra
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Hercules
|Lancelot
|Oda Nobunaga
|
B Tier
|Barbatos
|Imagawa Yoshimoto
|Xu Chu
|Thor
|Hugo
|Raphael
|Teresa
|Napoleon
|Watt
|Fuma Kotaro
|Shakespeare
|Mozart
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Descartes
|Remus
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke
4
Idle Huntress tier list - Boss
The characters listed here are exceptional damage dealers and can be super useful in boss fights, such as the guild boss. They are mostly single-target or burst damage, so they might not be that great in general story mode (PvE), but they definitely excel in this tier.
|
S+ Tier
|Dracula
|Daphne
|Nero
|Beethoven
|Zhen Ji
|Darwin
|Helen
|Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
|Misaki
|Honoka
|Miyamoto Musashi
|Huang Zhong
|Date Masamune
|Hua Tuo
|SSR Uesugi Kenshin
|Izumo no Okuni
|
S Tier
|Hojo Ujiyasu
|Siegfried
|Schrodinger
|Aphrodite
|Mordred
|Zhou Yu
|Loki
|Himiko
|Copernicus
|Cleopatra
|Oda Nobunaga
|Minamoto no Yoshitsune
|Octavius
|Mochizuki Chiyome
|Takenaka Shigeharu
|Honoka
|Da Ji
|Sima Yi
|
A Tier
|Horus
|Abe no Seimei
|Heimdall
|Magellan
|Oichi
|Seth
|Iori Moe
|Charlemagne
|Medea
|Takeda Shingen
|Plato
|Prometheus
|Ashikaga Yoshiteru
|Hermes
|Shibata Katsuie
|Don Quixote
|Jing Ke
|Dante
|Hercules
|Mobius
|Richard
|Robin Hood
|Watt
|Thor
|Pandora
|Mendel
|Marie Rose
|Kasumi
|Morgana
|Medusa
|Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
|
B Tier
|Barbatos
|Imagawa Yoshimoto
|Hannibal
|Niwa Nagahide
|Ares
|Taishi Ci
|Raphael
|Reginleif
|Teresa
|Honda Tadakatsu
|Michelangelo
|Fuma Kotaro
|Mozart
|Andersen
|
C Tier
|Tamamo-no-Mae
|Carmen
|Xu Chu
|Hugo
|Catherine
|Zhao Yun
|Tokugawa Ieyasu
|Jia Xu
|La Hire
|Paris
|Akechi Mitsuhide
|Columbus
|Marco Polo
|Descartes
|Artemis
|Romulus
|Remus
|Merlin
|Napoleon
|Lancelot
|Sun ShangXiang
|Yu Ji
|DaVinci
|Shakespeare
|Benkei
|Chosokabe Motochika
|Sarutobi Sasuke
5
Idle Huntress reroll guide
Why did we create an Idle Huntress reroll guide? Well, rerolling is an important process in order to get some powerful units from the very start. Therefore, if you want to have an easier time in the game, we recommend you reroll until you get at least one of the top-tier characters. To reroll in Idle Huntress, follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Start by playing the game on a Guest Account (extremely important!).
- Step 2: Play until you complete the tutorial, then head over to the main interface and claim all the rewards in your mailbox.
- Step 3: Do as many summons as you can, and if you're not happy with the units you got, then move on to the next step. If you're happy with the units you have, feel free to bind your account so you won't lose your progress
- Step 4: Head over to the Settings menu and tap on Manage.
- Step 5: Delete the game and re-install it, then select to start over with another Guest Account or delete the progress on your account, and start over with another Guest Account.
Reinstalling might take a few minutes because of the big resource pack it contains. However, that's a pretty sure way to reset your progress, and it's a lot faster than searching through the app settings and clearing all the data and whatnot.
Fans of similar games will be thrilled to know that we also have a tier list for Evertale and if you're looking for idle games like this one, take a look at ourIdle Heroes tier list.
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