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Idle Huntress tier list and complete reroll guide

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| Idle Huntress
Idle Huntress tier list and complete reroll guide

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Updated on October 5th, 2026 - Version 1.1.34

Are you eager to learn who the best characters in the game are? Then our Idle Huntress tier list will give you all the information you need in order to put together some powerful teams, no matter the content you're aiming to clear. 

Since there are several types of content on offer, we've concluded that the best approach is to create a tier list for each of those categories. Therefore, we've got an overall Idle Huntress tier list for all the best characters and three content-locked ones (PvE, PvP, and Boss). These are all important for their respective content, but when you're just starting out, you might want to look at the overall tier list or just the PvE-focused one. 

The best characters in Idle Huntress

There are a pretty large number of characters in the roster, and if you're trying to put together a specific team, then you want to also pick heroes that belong to the same element (for the bonus buff). We've added that to the list as well to help you out! 

Also, we haven't ranked the R characters, since they're not really useful in the long term, and chances are you won't use them for too long (only for the first few levels). Instead, we've ranked all the SSR characters by their respective element, and before you ask, the gacha rates are pretty good, so you'll probably get them all eventually! 

The Elements

There are a total of 6 elements, each one having a specific class counter. They are as follows:

  • Earth
  • Water
  • Fire
  • Wind
  • Light
  • Dark

We marked each one with its respective colour in the tier list so you can have a much easier time finding the specific character you're looking for. Also, feel free to use the quick links below to check the specific page! 

General  |  PvE  |  PvP  |  Boss

So without further ado, let's dive into the Idle Huntress tier list!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Idle Huntress tier list - General

Bottom of the Idle Huntress tier lists - Morgana

The characters listed here are exceptional damage dealers and can be super useful in boss fights, such as the guild boss. They are mostly single-target or burst damage, so they might not be that great in general story mode (PvE), but they definitely excel in this tier.

S+ Tier
Hermes
Izanami
Ramesses
Dracula
Nero
Caesar
Beethoven
Zhang Fei
Kong Ming
Zhen Ji
Darwin
Helen
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
Misaki
Honoka
Miyamoto Musashi
Siegfried
Huang Zhong
Date Masamune
Hua Tuo
SSR Uesugi Kenshin
Izumo no Okuni

S Tier
Hojo Ujiyasu
Schrodinger
Mercury
Aphrodite
Mordred
Zhou Yu
Mogami Yoshiaki
Loki
Himiko
Copernicus
Cleopatra
Oda Nobunaga
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Octavius
Taira no Kiyomori
Daphne
Mochizuki Chiyome
Isis
Achilles
Takenaka Shigeharu
Honoka
Da Ji
Sima Yi

A Tier
Horus
Horus
Abe no Seimei
Heimdall
Poseidon
Magellan
Oichi
Seth
Medusa
Iori Moe
Charlemagne
Medea
Takeda Shingen
Hattori Hanzo
Plato
Prometheus
Ashikaga Yoshiteru
Shibata Katsuie
Don Quixote
Jing Ke
Dante
Hercules
Mobius
Richard
Robin Hood
Watt
Thor
Pandora
Mendel
Marie Rose
Kasumi
Morgana
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi

B Tier
Barbatos
Imagawa Yoshimoto
Hannibal
Niwa Nagahide
Ares
Taishi Ci
Raphael
Reginleif
Teresa
Honda Tadakatsu
Michelangelo
Fuma Kotaro
Mozart
Andersen

C Tier
Tamamo-no-Mae
Carmen
Xu Chu
Hugo
Catherine
Zhao Yun
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Akechi Mitsuhide
Columbus
Marco Polo
Descartes
Artemis
Romulus
Remus
Merlin
Napoleon
Lancelot
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
DaVinci
Shakespeare
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke

2
Idle Huntress tier list - PvE

Idle Huntress character Hua Tuo On our Idle Huntress PvE tier list page, we've listed the characters that are great at doing the story mode with ease, since they have mostly AoE skills that can deal with large packs of enemies (as is often the case in the story stages or PvE stages).

S+ Tier
Hermes
Dracula
Daphne
Loki
Medusa
Himiko
Hannibal
Honda Tadakatsu
Helen
Hua Tuo
Robin Hood
Date Masamune
Shibata Katsuie
Takenaka Shigeharu

S Tier
Hojo Ujiyasu
Siegfried
Schrodinger
Aphrodite
Mordred
Beethoven
Prometheus
Zhang Fei
Zhou Yu
Ashikaga Yoshiteru
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
Misaki
Honoka
Mochizuki Chiyome
Reginleif
Jing Ke
Kasumi
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
Carmen
Zhen Ji
Marie Rose
Thor
Darwin
Morgana
Cleopatra
Pandora
Niwa Nagahide
Merlin
Izumo no Okuni
Michelangelo
Copernicus
Huang Zhong
DaVinci
Octavius
Heimdall
Sima Yi

A Tier
Horus
Abe no Seimei
Magellan
Oichi
Seth
Iori Moe
Charlemagne
Nero
Medea
Takeda Shingen
Plato
Don Quixote
Hercules
Ares
Akechi Mitsuhide
Da Ji
Artemis
Romulus
Lancelot
Miyamoto Musashi

B Tier
Barbatos
Imagawa Yoshimoto
Dante
Mobius
Richard
Zhao Yun
Tamamo-no-Mae
Hugo
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Raphael
Taishi Ci
Teresa
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Oda Nobunaga
Watt
Fuma Kotaro
Shakespeare
Mozart
Huang Zhong
DaVinci
Honoka
Mendel
Andersen

C Tier
Xu Chu
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Remus
Columbus
Marco Polo
Catherine
Descartes
Napoleon
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke

3
Idle Huntress tier list - PvP

Idle Huntress character Octavius holding a cup of tea If your aim is to ace everyone in the Arena, then these characters are going to be of great help in doing so. They have CC or other buffs/useful skills to help you deal with other player enemies, so make sure to max them out!

S+ Tier
Hermes
Dracula
Daphne
Beethoven
Himiko
Honda Tadakatsu
Helen
Hua Tuo
Robin Hood
Takenaka Shigeharu
Octavius

S Tier
Hojo Ujiyasu
Siegfried
Schrodinger
Aphrodite
Mordred
Medusa
Zhou Yu
Shibata Katsuie
Don Quixote
Misaki
Date Masamune
Honoka
Mochizuki Chiyome
Loki
Hannibal
Richard
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi
Zhen Ji
Darwin
Mobius
Akechi Mitsuhide
Morgana
Merlin
Izumo no Okuni
Michelangelo
Copernicus
Reginleif
Huang Zhong
Miyamoto Musashi
DaVinci
Pandora
Da Ji
Dante
Catherine
Honoka
Mendel
Marie Rose
Sima Yi

A Tier
Horus
Abe no Seimei
Heimdall
Magellan
Oichi
Seth
Iori Moe
Charlemagne
Nero
Medea
Takeda Shingen
Plato
Prometheus
Ashikaga Yoshiteru
Zhao Yun
Kasumi
Jing Ke
Niwa Nagahide
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Tamamo-no-Mae
Taishi Ci
Ares
Carmen
Cleopatra
Artemis
Romulus
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Hercules
Lancelot
Oda Nobunaga

B Tier
Barbatos
Imagawa Yoshimoto
Xu Chu
Thor
Hugo
Raphael
Teresa
Napoleon
Watt
Fuma Kotaro
Shakespeare
Mozart
Andersen

C Tier
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Columbus
Marco Polo
Descartes
Remus
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke

4
Idle Huntress tier list - Boss

Bottom of the Idle Huntress tier lists - Morgana

The characters listed here are exceptional damage dealers and can be super useful in boss fights, such as the guild boss. They are mostly single-target or burst damage, so they might not be that great in general story mode (PvE), but they definitely excel in this tier.

S+ Tier
Dracula
Daphne
Nero
Beethoven
Zhen Ji
Darwin
Helen
Da Qiao & Xiao Qiao
Misaki
Honoka
Miyamoto Musashi
Huang Zhong
Date Masamune
Hua Tuo
SSR Uesugi Kenshin
Izumo no Okuni

S Tier
Hojo Ujiyasu
Siegfried
Schrodinger
Aphrodite
Mordred
Zhou Yu
Loki
Himiko
Copernicus
Cleopatra
Oda Nobunaga
Minamoto no Yoshitsune
Octavius
Mochizuki Chiyome
Takenaka Shigeharu
Honoka
Da Ji
Sima Yi

A Tier
Horus
Abe no Seimei
Heimdall
Magellan
Oichi
Seth
Iori Moe
Charlemagne
Medea
Takeda Shingen
Plato
Prometheus
Ashikaga Yoshiteru
Hermes
Shibata Katsuie
Don Quixote
Jing Ke
Dante
Hercules
Mobius
Richard
Robin Hood
Watt
Thor
Pandora
Mendel
Marie Rose
Kasumi
Morgana
Medusa
Yagyu Jubei Mitsuyoshi

B Tier
Barbatos
Imagawa Yoshimoto
Hannibal
Niwa Nagahide
Ares
Taishi Ci
Raphael
Reginleif
Teresa
Honda Tadakatsu
Michelangelo
Fuma Kotaro
Mozart
Andersen

C Tier
Tamamo-no-Mae
Carmen
Xu Chu
Hugo
Catherine
Zhao Yun
Tokugawa Ieyasu
Jia Xu
La Hire
Paris
Akechi Mitsuhide
Columbus
Marco Polo
Descartes
Artemis
Romulus
Remus
Merlin
Napoleon
Lancelot
Sun ShangXiang
Yu Ji
DaVinci
Shakespeare
Benkei
Chosokabe Motochika
Sarutobi Sasuke

5
Idle Huntress reroll guide

Why did we create an Idle Huntress reroll guide? Well, rerolling is an important process in order to get some powerful units from the very start. Therefore, if you want to have an easier time in the game, we recommend you reroll until you get at least one of the top-tier characters. To reroll in Idle Huntress, follow the steps below:

  • Step 1: Start by playing the game on a Guest Account (extremely important!).
  • Step 2: Play until you complete the tutorial, then head over to the main interface and claim all the rewards in your mailbox.
  • Step 3: Do as many summons as you can, and if you're not happy with the units you got, then move on to the next step. If you're happy with the units you have, feel free to bind your account so you won't lose your progress
  • Step 4: Head over to the Settings menu and tap on Manage.
  • Step 5: Delete the game and re-install it, then select to start over with another Guest Account or delete the progress on your account, and start over with another Guest Account.

Reinstalling might take a few minutes because of the big resource pack it contains. However, that's a pretty sure way to reset your progress, and it's a lot faster than searching through the app settings and clearing all the data and whatnot.

Fans of similar games will be thrilled to know that we also have a tier list for Evertale and if you're looking for idle games like this one, take a look at ourIdle Heroes tier list.

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.