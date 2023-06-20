Idle Awakening tier list - All of the characters ranked
Every year, the Idle genre is becoming more and more popular. You can find hundreds of titles in this genre, and, of course, many of them can be pretty similar to each other. However, there are titles, such as Idle Awakening, in which you can still enjoy every minute of the gameplay despite all the other titles in the same genre out there. You will be able to make various teams using many unique characters.
As always, not all of the characters are equal in strength. This Idle Awakening tier list should hopefully lend you a hand when creating a team and upgrading them.
The game has over 80 unique characters from various franchises. Of course, most of them are from popular anime series, but there are also characters such as Kratos or 2B. So, read on to learn about the ranking of characters in Idle Awakening.
WHAT IDLE AWAKENING TIER LIST IS ABOUT?
While playing Idle Awakening, you can roll Gacha to get different characters. Each of them differs not only in appearance, but also in stats, abilities, and even voice acting. Moreover, they are all divided into classes:
- Warrior - This class deals the most damage.
- Support - This class will help your team stay alive longer and will apply various buffs.
- Mage - This class can deal high damage and apply debuffs to enemies.
- Tanks - This class can hold enemies back while absorbing most of the damage.
You will have to try to create a good team of characters that complement each other. However, you will not be able to use the same team as each character belongs to a specific faction and can deal increased damage against enemies from a specific faction. In general, this is a standard system for RPGs:
- Science characters deal more damage to Magic characters.
- Magic characters deal more damage to Melee characters.
- Melee characters deal more damage to Science characters.
- Dark and Light characters deal increased damage to each other.
Luckily, during the tutorial, you will be able to roll the gacha quite a few times. Therefore, you will have about 15-20 different heroes. However, not all of them are effective, and some are completely useless. So, take a look at our Tier List to play the best of the best heroes.Original article by Alina Novichenko, updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
S Tier
As always, S Tier contains the best characters in the game. Their stats and abilities allow you to destroy any enemies in your path. However, getting some of them and then upgrading will be quite difficult.
- Gai Kuroki
- Meliodas
- Anizooalgown
- Kurumi
- Arthas
- Valkyrie
- Akuma
- Mikoto
- Gilgamesh
- Kakashi
- Hien
- Tanjiro
- Marisa
- Ezra
- Jotaro
- Maple
- Shana
- Esdeath
- Angewomon
- Angemon
- Homura
- Athena
- Madoka
- Belldandy
- Diablo
- Hades
- Beerus
- Kakarot
- Sesshomaru
- Jeanne d’arc
- Artoria
- Ishtar
- Black
- Tsunade
- Illya
- Miku
- Rei
- Kratos
- Kenshiro
- Asuna
- Kirito
- Akame
- Ichigo
- Levi
- Mikasa
- Saitama
Jotaro is a Tank class character that belongs to the Magic faction. Jotaro is an ordinary schoolboy who had to go to Egypt to fight the enemy of his entire family. He can stun enemies and inflict both damage and a resistance debuff on himself and an ally.Illya
Illya is a support class character that also belongs to the Magic faction. Illya is a very capable sorceress despite her age. And she is one of the best healers in Idle Awakening.Diablo
Diablo is a Warrior class character that belongs to the Dark faction. Diablo is one of the primordial demons and also a servant of Rimuru Tempest. And as a demon, he can deal massive damage and use lifesteal abilities.
2
A Tier
A Tier has very strong characters. They are slightly weaker than those in the S Tier, but you can use them to crush all of your enemies - and getting them is also a little easier.
- Kaneki
- Usagi
- Angel
- Sebastian
- Shinsuke
- AmakusaShirou
- Hercules
- Killua
- Ikki
- Lina
- Zenyatta
- Nier
- Lambda
- Kamui
- Edward
- Tegar
- Ikaros
- Rem
- Ace
- Hinata
- Tsuna
Kaneki is a Warrior class character that belongs to the Dark faction. Kaneki was once just a shy student until he became one of the strongest ghouls. He can deal massive damage and heal himself during attacks.Sebastian
Sebastian is a Mage class character that belongs to the Dark faction. Sebastian is a devilishly good butler who serves the Phantomhive family. He can attack many targets at once and poison them.Nier
Nier is a Warrior class character that belongs to the Science faction. Nier is one of the latest YoRHa battle androids. She can deal massive damage and reduce the defence of enemies.
3
B Tier
Characters in B Tier are average in strength. They can be good in the early game but become less effective in the middle game. Whenever possible, you should use characters from higher tiers.
- Susanoo
- Monkey King
- Maka
- Kamui
- Alex
- Kuma
Susanoo is a Warrior class character that belongs to the Dark faction. Susanoo is a unit that uses rage as a source of energy. He can deal good damage and poison the enemy.Maka
Maka is a Mage class character that belongs to the Magic faction. Maka is one of the top students at Death-Weapon Meister Academy and the owner of South Eater. She can deal medium damage and reduce the enemy's defence.Kuma
Kuma is a Tank class character that belongs to the Science faction. Kuma was the most dangerous pirate until he was turned into a living weapon called the Pacifista. He can place a damage reduction debuff on enemies.
4
C Tier
There are only a few characters in this Tier. They can be quite useful when you're learning the ropes, but then they become useless.
- Nangong
- Shanks
- Shihoin
Nangong is a Mage class character that belongs to the Melee faction. Nangong is a young lord who follows a sense of justice and has excellent martial skills. He can deal minor damage to enemies.Shanks
Shanks is a Tank class character that belongs to the Melee faction. Shanks is the captain of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the four emperors of the new world. He can deal minor damage and inflict bleeding on the enemy.Shihoin
Shihoin is a Warrior class character that belongs to the Magic faction. Shihoin is the captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13. She can attack one enemy and set them on fire.
5
D Tier
And in D Tier are the weakest characters in Idle Awaking. You shouldn't use them at all - and since you can roll the gacha quite a lot in the early game, you will thankfully have better alternatives from the higher Tiers.
- Titan
- Akari
- Master Roshi
Titan is a Tank class character that belongs to the Science faction. Titan is a mysterious huge humanoid with incredible regeneration. It deals low damage and has a small chance to stun an enemy.Akari
Akari is a Mage class character that belongs to the Magic faction. Akari is a diligent girl who wants to heal her older sister. She can attack the enemy but does not deal much damage.Master Roshi
Master Roshi is a Warrior class character that belongs to the Melee faction. Master Roshi is a 300-year-old man who loves pizza. His damage isn't even worth mentioning.
That's all you need to know about the Idle Awakening tier list. As you can see, most of the characters are in S and A Tiers, and with them, you can hopefully create a strong team in any case.