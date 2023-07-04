Idle Awakening codes (July 2023)

- checked for new codes

Idle Awakening is a new adventure RPG. It has grown quite popular recently, and if you have been playing it and are looking for active Idle Awakening codes, you have come to the right place. We have tested all the available Idle Awakening codes and compiled them into the list below. We have also included all the expired codes for your reference.

In Idle Awakening, you have to build a dream team of heroes and make formations and strategies to defeat enemies. It also has guilds where you can assist your friends in their adventures. To progress quickly, you will need resources, and codes are a great way to get your hands on free items such as gems, gold, tickets, random shards and EXP.

We will also regularly update our list of Idle Awakening codes as and when the developers share more new codes. So, bookmark this page and check back every few days to get the latest codes before other players. We also have many other gifts available. You can find coupon codes for Brave Nine, One Punch Man - The Strongest codes and Mobile Legends: Adventure codes that will get you a lot of free diamonds and other great gifts.

Active Idle Awakening codes

FT888 - Use this code to get Adv. ticket

- Use this code to get Adv. ticket FT777 - Use this code to get 100K gold

- Use this code to get 100K gold FT666 - Use this code to get 200 gems

- Use this code to get 200 gems NCF4747880A2C4 - Use this code to get 70x Break Stones, 10x Tickets, Adv. ticket, 5x Treasure Ticket, 5x Refresh Ticket, 5x CHallenge Ticket, 3x Magic Stones, 800k Gold, 288 Gems, 200k Hero EXP, Rem Hero card, and 30x 4-star random shards.

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes.

How to redeem codes in Idle Awakening?

Launch the game and go to your profile

Go to settings and click on the redeem option

Copy and paste any of the active Idle Awakening codes into the text box and click on the confirm button

