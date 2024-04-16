News

Identity V launches Group Stage of Call of the Abyss VII with elite teams from across the globe

Who will make it to the top?

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Identity V
  • Prize pool of up to CNY 4,000,000
  • Six major divisions
  • Runs until May 4th

NetEase has announced that the Group Stage of the Identity V global esports finals is now underway, showcasing aspiring teams as they go head-to-head across the 1v4 competitive mobile title. The battle will take place in Hangzhou, China, where qualified teams will duke it out for the ultimate bragging rights and for the prize pool of up to CNY 4,000,000.

Running until May 4th, the Identity V Group Stage of Call of the Abyss VII sees the Chinese Mainland Division, Japan Division, Southeast Asia Division, South Korea Division, NA-EU Division and Chinese HK-MO-TW Division compete to show off their skills in intense tactical teamwork.

"The Call of the Abyss VII World Finals Tournament for 'Identity V' is a long-awaited event for esports fans worldwide. This tournament showcases a splendid blend of skill, strategy, and teamwork, and we look forward to seeing teams from various regions demonstrate their strengths and deliver their best performances," says NetEase Games Global Publishing Senior Director Demi Yan.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Identity V is a horror-themed asymmetrical experience where four Survivors will fight to escape from one Hunter. All these are presented with a distinct gothic art style to add to the creepy vibes of the game.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley, why not take a look at our list of the best horror games on Android to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Identity V on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the competition.

