Identity V character list

Every character in Identity V and their roles

Dark gothic visuals, suspenseful storyline, different game modes, Identity V is an asymmetrical survival horror game by NetEase, and it’s available for PC, iOS and Android devices. The game follows detective Orpheus as he’s trying to unravel the mystery of a missing girl within a dark manor.

Identity V characters and roles

The game features many different characters, but only a few are available to use at first. To unlock new Identity V characters, players must get ‘Clues’, which can be obtained through playing and completing quests.

Each day, there are one or two ‘free’ characters available for trial use.

Also, every season, two to three new characters are added to the roster. The characters can be obtained by getting their S-Tier limited costume from the respective season’s essence or via purchase from the illusion hall.

There are two different roles that players can choose to play. Hunters and Survivors, each have their own unique abilities and playstyle. There are many characters for each role that players can choose from.

List of Hunter characters in Identity V

Orpheus - The Nightmare

Phillippe - The Wax Artist

Grace - The Naiad

Leo Beck - Hell Ember

Joker - Smiley Face

Jack - The Ripper

Bane - Gamekeeper

Violetta - Soul Weaver

Hastur - The Feaster

Michiko - Geisha

White/Black Guard - Wu Chang

Joseph - Photographer

Burke - Mad Eyes

Yidhra - Dream Witch

Robbie - Axe Boy

Luchino - Evil Reptilian

Mary - Bloody Queen

Bonbon - Guard 26

Ann - Disciple

Antonio - Violinist

Galatea Claude - The Sculptor

Percy - Undead

The Will Brothers – The Breaking Wheel

Alva Lorenz - The Hermit

Keigan Nicholas Keogh - The Clerk

Norton Campbell - Fool's Gold

Ithaqua - Night Watch

Sangria - Opera Singer

Ivy - The Shadow

Characters on this list have been placed in chronological order, based on their release date.

List of Survivor characters in Identity V

Memory - The Little Girl

Orpheus - The Detective

Orpheus - The Novelist

Ada Mesmer - The Psychologist

Emil - The Patient

Anne Lester - The Toy Merchant

Emma Woods – Gardener

Freddy Riley – Lawyer

Emily Dyer – Doctor

Kreacher Pierson – Thief

Servais Le Roy – Magician

Kurt Frank – Explorer

Naib Subedar – Mercenary

Martha Behamfil – Coordinator

Tracy Reznik – Mechanic

William Ellis – Forward

Helena Adams – The Mind’s Eye

Lucky Guy – Deduction Substitute



Vera Nair – Perfumer

Kevin Ayuso - Cowboy

Fiona Gilman - Priestess

Margaretha Zelle - Dancer

Eli Clark - Seer

Aesop Carl – Embalmer

Norton Campbell – Prospector

Patricia Dorval – Enchantress

Murro – Wildling

Mike Morton - Acrobat

Jose Baden - First Officer

Demi Bourbon - Barmaid

Victor Grantz – Postman

Andrew Kreiss – Grave Keeper

Luca Balsa - Prisoner

Melly Plinius - Entomologist

Edgar Valden - Painter

Ganji Gupta - The Batter



Luchino - Professor

Frederick Kreiburg - The Composer

Qi Shiyi - The Antiquarian

Joker - Weeping Clown

Alice DeRoss - Journalist

Charles Holt - Aeroplanist

Lily Barriere - Cheerleader

Matthias Czernin - Puppeteer

A list of all the available Survivors in IDV, placed in chronological order, based on their release date.

Game Modes

Five players game mode with four being the ‘Survivors’ and one being the ‘Hunter’. The Hunter’s objective is to eliminate every survivor before they manage to escape.

Ten players game mode. Eight survivors have to face two hunters.

Based on Blackjack card game, players have to get 21 points. If they get above that, they are eliminated. Players can select a survivor and a hunter as their double identity.

Eight-player game mode. Players are split into two teams that consist of three survivors and one hunter with the survivors all being on the same map.

Each team has a King, a Knight and two Squires. The hunters assume the role of the Knights while the survivors play as the King or the Squires.

Squires have to protect their king from the enemy’s knight (hunter) while they are trying to escape.

There are different permanent game modes in IDV plus occasional limited game modes. The permanent game modes are:

Players can climb Tier Divisions based on their performance (win/lose ratio). Also, during ranked games, they earn Character points for the specific character that they are using.

There are some Identity V characters that excel in certain game modes because of their unique abilities and playstyle. Game patches will shift the 'meta' occasionally. For example, with the latest patch, we saw the 'adjustment' of many characters. Some characters got buffed while others received nerfs. Like we've mentioned above, each character has their own unique playstyle, be sure to find the one that fits yours.