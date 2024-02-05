Identity V is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new puppeteer

The Year of the Dragon brings a reworked Chinatown map

Players will also learn about Matthias Czernin, the new puppeteer

As we draw closer to the Lunar New Year, NetEase Games has already begun a celebration in their 1v4 asymmetric horror mobile game, Identity V. An event called the Dancing Dragons Usher in the New Year has been organised with several in-game festivities. The patch also brings forth the new survivor Puppeteer - Matthias Czernin, and a redesigned Chinatown map.

Identity V’s latest update sees a complete rework of Chinatown which has now been thoroughly decorated to commemorate the arrival of the Year of the Dragon. In addition, several mysterious Dragon Dance items have also been scattered all over the map. Players can check these out thanks to 10 free draws that have been granted to everyone.

Players will also be able to explore Matthias Czernin’s story in the Dancing Dragons Usher in the New Year event. He brought immense pride and wealth to his family by using the lifelike puppet Louis, who is based on a young Matthias. Everyone was a fan of Louis except for, of course, Matthias.

The puppet got all the attention, and everyone, unfortunately, forgot the puppeteer himself. Louis ended up replacing the boy in his family. Unable to live in Louis’ shadow anymore, Matthias burnt the puppet. However, this led to a terrible accident, seriously injuring Matthias and killing his parents in the process.

Everything seemed fine until three months later, when a new Louis arrived at Matthias’ door. Shocked by its arrival, he threw the puppet into the fireplace and watched it burn to ashes. Seventy-eight days later, the entire process repeated. This kept happening until Matthias’ 24th birthday, when the box had a badge attached to it. Investigating it led him to the Manor across the sea.

Identity V’s Year of the Dragon event will run for the entire month, with new content being added from time to time. Download Identity V now for free.