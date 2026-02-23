I Am Airport Security sees you take on the role of keeping the skies safe in the wackiest way possible

Or maybe taxi driving is more your thing?

I Am Airport Security brings the casual immersive puzzler over to mobile

Protect the skies by checking for contraband and dangerous goods

Or hop behind the driver's seat in the same developer's I Am Taxi Driver

In the weird subgenre of content that is the 'authority figures at work' genre, one of the more fascinating is that of border security. Whether it's the bizarre violations of seemingly straightforward rules or the eccentric personalities, you can now live out that strange fantasy in the newly released I Am Airport Security.

Now, do you really need me to explain what it's all about? Well, most likely because how exactly would you boil down such a dangerous job to something fun and digestible? Well, in the case of I Am Airport Security, by focusing on the wackier side of things.

From the use of cartoonish security tools to the strange and wackily dressed people you'll meet making your way aboard, a heaping dash of humour helps make a seemingly mundane job much more fun. Outside of that, there are the typical Papers Please-style challenges you'd expect from a puzzler like this, as you examine passengers for contraband and other dangerous goods.

Smoking or non-smoking

But wait! There's more! Yes, I Am Airport Security, is not the only release coming to mobile today from its developer. There's also I Am Taxi Driver to enjoy! Both are pretty similar in terms of setup and aesthetic, but differ when it comes to gameplay.

In I Am Taxi Driver, your job is, well, to get your passenger where they're going. Both promise wacky adventures, but I'll be interested to see how well the VR gameplay transfers over to the mobile format. Because that could certainly make or break what seem to be two relatively promising new releases.

But if they don't measure up, or you're simply looking for something else, then don't worry! Why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) to see what our top picks of the genre are so far?