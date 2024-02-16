All of the endings in Papers, Please and how to get them

Here's each ending in Papers, Please and what you need to do to get them

Many are nothing special but you'll need to complete at least one for endless mode

Glory to Arstotzka!

If there’s any game on mobile you should play at least once, it’s Papers, Please. Rightfully praised for being a beautiful marriage between a grim storyline and tense gameplay, the game lets you take on the role of a border official in the fictional country of Arstotzka during the height of communism.

You’ll be challenged to balance your job, the needs of your family, the demands of the party, the dangers of terrorists and your own ethics. Yes, even though this is quite literally a document-checking simulator, there are also a variety of endings for you to experience. And you might be wondering exactly how you get them, and what they entail. We'll try our best not to spoil too much, but be aware there likely are spoilers throughout!

Not all the endings in Papers, Please are good, and you don’t really get much for them. Instead, you’ll notice in the top right of the day's menu that you can see some grey dots being filled in white. This is, in effect, your "achievement" counter and it fits the very minimalist nature of Papers, Please. You’re encouraged to immerse yourself and think a bit more like you’re actually in the world of Arstotzka and making these difficult decisions.

Let’s get into all the ways to complete Papers, Please and how to achieve every ending screen. Glory to Arstotzka.