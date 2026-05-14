Wizard Legend: Duel is out now for a return to a legally distinct magical academy

Wizard Legend: Duel is out now on iOS and Android

It features a fantastical journey into familiar, magical school surroundings

Collect spells, duke it out with opponents and even prove your arcane chops in PvP

Ever since the 2000s, the concept of a magical school available to only the gifted has captured the popular imagination, for better or worse. But, whatever your personal opinion on the series that popularised the trope, you can enjoy a legally distinct, arcane adventure in the newly released Wizard Legend: Duel!

In essence, Wizard Legend: Duel is a mixture of card and auto-battler where you play as the requisite new student in your standard European wizard school populated by expies of well-known characters from across arcane-focused media. In battle, you'll wield different spells represented by cards and attempt to overtake your opponent in battle.

One of the more interesting aspects here is how Wizard Legend: Duel offers a mixture of the hands-off auto-battling mechanics and more strategic depth. While your wizard does battle automatically, the deck they use is entirely customised by you, meaning preparation and an understanding of the strategy are key to victory.

Taking care of business, wizard style

While it may hew close enough to that aforementioned series, Wizard Legend: Duel also features enough elements to make it stand out. And with aspects such as PvP and a suite of upgrade systems available, there's plenty of content to sink your teeth into.

You'll definitely want to check in if you pre-registered for Wizard Duel: Legends and haven't played already, because after meeting all the necessary milestones, the pre-registration rewards on offer have all been unlocked. And even if not, if you're looking for an interactive, deckbuilding take on classic wizarding tropes, this may be one to give a go!

New releases like Wizard Legend: Duel are not uncommon. But how do you highlight your favourites? Well, why not make a nomination for the upcoming People's Choice Award at this year's Mobile Gaming Awards run over on our sibling site Pocketgamer.biz?