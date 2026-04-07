Hyke: Northern Light(s) is the latest addition to Apple Arcade in this pixel art RPG

Go north, young witch

Dive into an all-new mobile JRPG experience with the launch of Hyke: Northern Lights

Exclusive to Apple Arcade on mobile, this is a cute RPG with a different

Dive into a mix of cosy exploration and fast-paced isometric shooter action

Well, it's almost time for me to hand the bridge over to the rest of our staff for today on the news side of things. But before I wrap up, let's have a look at one of the more exciting launches today, with Apple Arcade's newest pixel-style RPG Hyke: Northern Light(s)!

You'd be forgiven for expecting a typical turn-based RPG in the vein of, say, Sea of Stars (which also launched today) when looking at Hyke. But its real-time retro isometric action is a lot faster-paced and indeed, perhaps more challenging than that, channelling classics such as the Binding of Isaac as much as it does Chrono Trigger.

Hyke puts you in the shoes of the young witch of the same name, in a world which once lived side-by-side with her kind. Hopping into her car on a world-spanning road trip, she'll meet other witches with strange powers going by the name Meteos as she seeks to find her long-lost mother and, perhaps, save the world along the way.

Too moe to live, too kawaii to die

With seven different characters to play as, a lush pixel world to explore and adorably cute characters on a surprisingly violent adventure, Hyke: Northern Light(s) is almost certain to appeal to those of you looking for a mixture of cosy exploration and fast-paced action.

It's certainly a very interesting addition to Apple Arcade, which has broadly leant into crowd-pleasing puzzlers and the occasional indie hit such as What the Car?! But I think that Hyke: Northern Light(s) will be an interesting new pick for curious players willing to take a chance on a thoroughly distinct JRPG experience.

Want to see what other great picks there are to play on Apple Arcade? Well, surprise, surprise, we've got our own list of all the games on Apple Arcade!