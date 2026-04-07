Numworlds goes ad-free and teases its third biome as the puzzler marks a year since launch

Roll for it

NumWorlds has ditched ads entirely as it celebrates a year since launch

Not only that, but Black Pug Studios' debut puzzler has also teased its third biome

Inspired by the cliffs of Ireland, this new biome will add to the existing 200 levels

Ah, adverts, the bane of every mobile gamer's existence. Unfortunately, the business model that our humble platform relies on can often get in the way of a good time. But some choose to take a stand and ditch the intrusive pop-ups, such as Black Pug Studios' Numworlds.

You may remember us covering NumWorlds last year, and since then, this dice-based puzzler has gone from strength to strength. Aside from ditching adverts and going 100% free-to-play as mentioned above, NumWorlds has also introduced a whole new biome since it first launched, with a third now well on the way.

Having kicked off with the underwater wonder of Atlantis, then moving to the Cretaceous era with two distinct zones, the next biome coming to NumWorlds is perhaps markedly different. As this next biome is slated to be inspired by the iconic cliffsides and Celtic mythology of Ireland.

The numbers don't lie

Taking the step to remove adverts is a bold step for any game. Although, as demonstrated by those such as Vampire Survivors, it's possible to still include them in some fashion, as optional. But NumWorlds seems to be eschewing even that which is a bold, if possibly risky step.

Still, the fact that NumWorlds is absolutely packed with content (200 levels and counting) as well as plans for even more in the future means that new players have plenty of reasons to check in and see what it has to offer. Certainly, even ignoring its lush Unreal Engine-powered graphics, there's plenty here for puzzle enthusiasts of all calibres.

Meanwhile, if you want to put your brain to the test with other puzzlers on mobile, then we more than have you covered. Our comprehensive list of the best puzzle games on Android lists everything from arcadey brain-teasers to some truly challenging experiences available to play right now.