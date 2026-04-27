Hyke: Northern Light(s) free A Witch's Chill Time update is set to come to mobile

Hyke: Northern Light(s) is set to receive its first free update

However, Apple Arcade fans will need to wait a little while longer for it to launch on mobile

But it promises to be jam-packed with interesting new content to enjoy

It's a busy day here at Pocket Gamer. Well, I say that, but for me, I'm waiting for my flight to Gamescom LatAm (more reporting on that coming soon). So, while I have the time, I decided to hop back into the news cycle for the day and cover some of what's been happening for mobile, specifically the latest free update for Hyke: Northern Light(s).

If you're not already familiar with Hyke, here's a brief primer. This JRPG sees you stepping into the shoes of the titular Hyke, a young witch on the search for her mother. Aided by other witches known as Meteos, you'll explore a vast world while battling your way through bosses and enemies, engaging in all manner of cosy activities that earned a thumbs-up from Jack.

However, you may be waiting a little while for this update, as although it's slated for April 30th, that's only for consoles and PC. Apple Arcade fans will need to wait a while. But it's set to be well worth it, with a host of new content to dig into, not least being all-new story, gameplay and encounters to sink your teeth into.

Chilled to the bone

Specifically, A Witch's Chill Time will take place after the main campaign and sees the main characters invited to, surprise surprise, a magical hot spring. And if you guessed that opening a trailer regarding that in the middle of an airport was a little bit awkward, you'd be right.

In any case, this update will see you working to restore the hot spring to full functionality, adventuring along the way. Not a bad way to spend a summer.

In the meantime, if all this cosiness still isn't enough to scratch your itch, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley we think you should try?