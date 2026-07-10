Aniimo opens global beta test featuring cute critters doing cute things

Aniimo is set to hit its latest global beta test this week

The test introduces brand new areas to explore as well as social features

Not to mention the latest adorable Aniimos for players to collect

Ever since Palworld really blew the doors off, many studios have decided to try their hand at the creature-collector concept. Perhaps sometimes erring a bit too close to the original, you might say. But some, like Aniimo, decide to lean more into the cuter, cosier side of things.

Pawprint Studios first revealed Aniimo back in 2025, and now it's just hit its first global beta. You play as a Pathfinder, collecting and caring for the adorable Aniimo creatures, which you can also transform to take advantage of their different abilities. This latest beta promises to give us an even greater look at what the full game will offer.

Being social

The beta will allow players to explore the newly added Crescent Bay, a water-themed area, as well as check out some of the social features and multiplayer modes. Not to mention a host of new Aniimo to discover in the course of your adventures!

Saucite is the newest Aniimo to be added, alongside Bubbeep, Popapus and Gachapus. You'll also be able to check out new activities in the social hub and Homeland, which form the core part of the life-sim aspects that also make Aniimo stand out.

While Palworld and its kin took the idea of 'What if we show a wackier, survival-shooter take on Pokémon?', Aniimo seems to be embracing the real money-making aspects of the format, which are cute critters. So be sure to keep an eye on the official site for more times when you can sign in and have a go at the next beta!

Speaking of life sims, though, if you'd prefer to keep your critters out in the barn, then we've got plenty of options for you. Check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to find out what stands shoulder to shoulder with a real giant of the genre!