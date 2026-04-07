Sea of Stars is out now on mobile for throwback JRPG action

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Throwback JRPG Sea of Stars is now available on iOS and Android

Step into the shoes of twin heroes battling to stop an ancient evil

Available at a special introductory discount for a limited time

Well, we're back to our normally scheduled programming after the bank holiday weekend in the UK. And it's big news we're coming back to, with the arrival of Sabotage Studios' Sea of Stars on iOS and Android!

If you're not already familiar, Sea of Stars is a throwback JRPG in the best sort of way. Inspired by the likes of Chrono Trigger, it sees you stepping into the role of twin heroes Valere and Zale, who are destined to become Solstice Warriors and fight off the evil Fleshmancer.

To that end, you'll jump into the usual turn-based battles against a vast cast of colourful enemies, while navigating lushly pixellated landscapes and using a surprising amount of running, jumping and climbing to get around the place. Sea of Stars is available to buy at a special introductory 10% off discount available until April 14th.

A true JRPG throwback

Now, I'm a little too young to have played something like Chrono Trigger first-hand, but the shadow cast by games like it is undoubtedly long. And Sea of Stars pays homage to its predecessors with more than just themes and mechanics, as it's also brought on board legendary composer Yasunori Matsuda to provide tracks alongside Sabotage Studios' own composer Eric W. Brown.

If you're looking for a surprisingly fast-paced, graphically lavish and well-made throwback to the days of RPG yore, then it'll be well worth checking in on Sea of Stars and seeing what it has to offer!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other options to enjoy on mobile once you've finished with Sea of Stars, then there's no better place to begin than with our list of the best RPGs on Android for some of our top picks for adventures in the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy and beyond!