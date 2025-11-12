Vahalla Survival takes things to the waterfront with new Southern Vanaheim update

Beachfront living

Valhalla Survival has introduced a brand-new update for Chapter eight

Take the fight below the watery waves of Southern Vanaheim

New content for dungeons and the stage survival record mechanic also debuts

One of the downsides of basing your hack 'n slash roguelike on mythology is that, eventually, you run out of myths. At least that seems to be the case with Lionheart and Valhalla Survival, as this time around, chapter eight takes players to the watery world of Southern Vanaheim!

Of course, doing something a little original isn't a bad thing at all. And I'm no expert, but I'd say that the flashy action of Valhalla Survival isn't always strictly true to Scandinavian folklore. Set in an underwater city created by its own divine race, this new chapter offers new ways to battle it out beneath the waves.

You'll also be able to show off your survival prowess in new ways, with the Stage Survival Record, which means even if you die in a stage, you'll be able to display your survival time. You'll also find that the Territory Defence and Forgotten Golden Temple Dungeons have additional content to explore.

Under the sea

If you want to show off your prowess in another way, you might want to jump into the Synergy Transcendence Skill Recommendation Event. This is set to run from November 14th to 18th on the Valhalla Survival official social media channels.

To participate, all you need to do is comment your preferred set of skill combinations (hint, hint: check out our Valhalla Survival skills tier list for some tips). Good or bad, it doesn't matter as you'll be able to net yourself some sweet in-game rewards, including a Glory Gem Summon Ticket and Hero Growth Stone Box for your trouble!

Planning on jumping in to take on the new challenges of Southern Vanaheim? Then be sure to dig into our list of Valhalla Survival promo codes to nab yourself a free boost for your heroic adventures!