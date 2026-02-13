Honor of Kings celebrates the Year of the Horse with a new collaboration with...my Little Pony?

Friendship is magic

Honor of Kings is kicking off its Chinese New Year celebrations with...a My Little Pony collab?

Okay, that's not all they're doing, as there are new events, skins and more for Lunar New Year

Be sure to check in for goodies ranging from Red Packets to the Valentine's events!

With the Lunar New Year arriving next week, it won't surprise you that those major releases that haven't already gotten in on it are now lining up events to celebrate. But Honor of Kings might take the cake this time around as they celebrate the Year of the Horse with a new My Little Pony collab!

Yes, running from February 19th to April 19th, you'll be able to grab new cosmetics and other goodies inspired by the classic toy line and animated series. But if you're feeling a little put out by that, then you'll be glad to know this is far from the only celebration that Honor of Kings is sporting for Lunar New Year.

Kicking off now and running until the 26th, the Festival of Lanterns event will let you nab a free skin for Arli with Tushan Rongrong by stepping into the market. You can also grab a Year of the Horse Lucky Card and Red Packet Shower, the latter invoking one of the many traditions of Chinese New Year.

Horsing around

Of course, given Honor of Kings is a MOBA, you'd better believe there are new skins debuting for Chinese New Year as well. Diaochan, Di Renjie and Guan Yu will all be getting horse-themed costumes, alongside Ying and Dolia. But hurry because these are only available for a limited time between February 14th and 21st!

And if you're a newcomer, be sure to check in on our Honor of Kings tier list to give yourself a head start on getting into these events!

Finally, you'll want to hop in between the 14th and April 8th because you can also earn the Year of the Horse background and other rewards. Thencelebrate Valentine's Day with a new event taking place from the 14th to 18th with new skins for Mulan and Gao Changgong.

Phew, that's a lot to take on board! But if you're a hardcore MOBA fan, that may only be enough to whet your appetite. So if you're still hungry for more, why not dig into our list of the best MOBAs on iOS?