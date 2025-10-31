Racing Master has finally released on iOS and Android after years of testing

Just Latam for now, though

Racing Master is out now in the Latam region

Celebrate the launch by getting yourself some iconic cars

Brazil’s biggest motorsport icons are part of the celebration

It’s been a long time coming. First announced back in 2021, Racing Master has spent years under the hood being tested, tuned, and refined across multiple beta runs. Now, after a long buildup and over two million pre-registrations, NetEase Games and Codemasters have officially released their next-generation mobile racing sim across South America for iOS and Android.

To mark the occasion, NetEase brought in some of Brazil’s biggest motorsport icons. Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan and veteran commentator Téo José headline the launch alongside popular creator IGÃO PLAY, setting the stage for a campaign filled with giveaways, events, and influencer showdowns.

Until November 26th, you can grab two legendary cars - the Lamborghini SVJ ’19 and Toyota AE86 ’85 - and take them for a spin across a line-up of circuits inspired by real-world tracks like Indianapolis and the Red Bull Ring. Just imagine what zooming past breathtaking cityscapes like San Francisco, Chicago, and Amsterdam would feel like.

If you’ve been part of any of the testing rounds, you’d also know Racing Master’s got picture-perfect visuals thanks to Unreal Engine. It doesn’t flake on feel either - the physics engine gives every turn and drift an authentic edge, completely immersing you into the experience.

I don’t even need to go into detail about the lineup because you’ll have understood that all the names are right there, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Porsche, and even Koenigsegg - all faithfully recreated with meticulous attention to detail.

Between the Star Squad Camp influencer challenge and a 100,000,000 in-game currency Creator Program, the community is already firing up their engines. After years of testing, this feels like both - a proper finish line moment as well as the start of something special for racing fans in the region.

You can check out Racing Master now and take your first few laps, or if you’re hungry for more, have a look at our list of the best racing games on iOS for more high-speed recommendations.