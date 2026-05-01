Honor of Kings launches Attack on Titan crossover with exclusive goodies during the High Five Day

It's an action-packed May indeed

Grab crossover skins from limited-time events

New Attack on Titan mode with cool skills

Celebrate the High Five Day in style

Seems I've been covering a lot of collabs today - and the latest one is for Honor of Kings and Attack on Titan that'll run throughout the whole month! Creepy giants aside, it's probably the action-packed essence of the anime that's brought it to the MOBA, and as with any cool crossover, you can expect loads of collab-exclusive goodies to be given away.

Case in point: there's Zhang Fei - Eren Jaeger and Jing - Mikasa Ackermann that can be acquired from the Attack on Titan Precious Wish Event throughout May, as well as Allain - Levi that you can obtain from the Investigate Beyond the Walls Wish Event from May 8th to 31st.

As for cosmetics, a new Attack on Titan-Themed Background will be up for grabs from the Attack on Titan Wish event beginning May 15th until the 31st, and all these are launching during the High Five Day - Honor of Kings' yearly social gaming event.

There are plenty of other cosmetics available, but I think the most interesting addition to the MOBA for this update is the Exclusive Attack on Titan Mode, where you'll get assigned random skills before getting thrust into the battlefield. For instance, with the Extra Skill, you can transform or summon a Titan from among the Attack Titan, The Armored Titan, Beast Titan, or the Pure Titan.

I'd say that's already pretty epic as it is, but then there's the Passive Skill too, which can be used to summon either Mikasa or Levi as helpful support during the fight. And as icing on the cake, your basic attacks might even trigger Female Titan with a certain percentage to cause some extra mayhem on the battlefield.

Now, I don't have to tell you to grab as many free resources as you can before heading out, but just in case it's slipped your mind, do yourself a favour and have a look at these Honor of Kings codes too!