Honor of Kings launches its biggest update of 2026 with HoK Plus 2.0

Honor of Kings is releasing its new HoK Plus 2.0 update

The update introduces a brand-new Indian-inspired champion

That's alongside a host of QoL improvements and other additions

When it comes to the MOBA genre, the biggest and most recognisable name is that of League of Legends. But did you know it's not the biggest in terms of players? That title goes to none other than Honor of Kings, which has just rolled out its biggest update of 2026!

Dubbed HoK Plus 2.0, this latest update to Honor of Kings includes a brand-new champion in the form of Devara, an Indian-inspired hero, alongside three additional characters joining an already stacked roster. That's on top of a brand-new game mode and plenty of tweaks and improvements.

Honor-rific

While you're checking out our Honor of Kings tier list to find out where these new champions might end up, you can also hop into that new game mode and give it a go for yourself!

Super Flow Brawl 2.0 promises a faster-paced take on the classic format of Honor of Kings, arriving June 27th, with the promise that this version will introduce new talent paths and other ways to mix up your strategies and test new and more powerful builds.

And to mark Peak Day (June 27th), running from June 17th to July 26th, it will be marked by plenty of exciting login rewards you can claim throughout the event period.

Finally, the quality of life fixes will be welcome to many of you. Download size has been reduced, and there've been further additions to help ease and guide new players into the game. Even visual fidelity and controls have had a few welcome tweaks that make it well worth dipping into Honor of Kings this weekend if you're looking for MOBA action

Meanwhile, if you fancy something to relax with in between MOBA sessions, then you're in luck. Because the latest entry in our regular feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week is now available for you to peruse!