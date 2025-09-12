Honkai: Star Rail announces surprisingly early release date for Back to Earth in Evernight

Ride the rail

Honkai: Star Rail is set to introduce version 3.6 later this month

Back to Earth in Nevernight arrives September 24th

It includes two new characters, new story events and a new high-difficulty trial

As we head into the weekend, there are probably plenty of you who're looking for new updates for your favourite games. And while, unfortunately, you'll have to wait for Honkai: Star Rail version 3.6 Back to Earth in Nevernight, it's also arriving sooner than you might think.

Fans will be able to jump into the upcoming update before the end of the month, as Back to Earth in Nevernight is confirmed to arrive on September 24th! A brand-new storyline sees you come into conflict with Miss Evernight, and the return of Dan Heng to Amphoreus.

Version 3.6 will see you cross paths with familiar faces in a whole new way, as five-star Ice character Evernight and Dan Heng (Permansor Terrae) join the playable Honkai: Star Rail roster (which we've ranked in a tier list). Those of you at level three or above will be able to recruit Heng for free as part of a limited-time offer.

Express train to evernight

Aside from the addition of new story events and characters, there's also that of the periodic high-difficulty trial, Anomaly Arbitration. Debuting in this update, it consists of three trial stages and one final stage. The trial stages see you form three separate squads to take them on, so make sure to have prepped your best Honkai Star Rail F2P teams if you're not a big spender.

Clearing them will advance you to the final stage, and by completing all of them, you'll unlock a new item called an Interference Key alongside other valuable rewards. There are also other events, such as the Dromas-raising Nice Weather for Dromases or Colorful Mayhem.

And of course, there's also the main story replay feature that lets you revisit already completed Trailblaze missions, continuities and freely view specific story segments or cutscenes.

It all offers some pretty compelling reasons to check in with Honkai: Star Rail when this update hits. But if you're looking for fun to be had right now, why not check out our list of the top five new mobile games to try this week for some options?