Honkai: Star Rail is getting wacky with an action-packed version 4.0 coming soon and a Fortnite collaboration

In less than a fortnight, annoyingly enough

Honkai: Star Rail has announced the launch of its version 4.0 update next week

Aha's Playground is a dense, wacky cityscape full of action, excitement and a bit of mystery

And on top of that, Fortnite fans can enjoy an upcoming collab featuring Kafka and Blade

With Fridays, it always seems as if there's a glut of news and information from the biggest releases hitting our metaphorical desks. And while Honkai: Star Rail doesn't have any big updates launching this weekend, you won't need to wait long either, as version 4.0 of Honkai: Star Rail arrives on February 13th!

This new update, dubbed No Aha at Full Moon, takes you to a wacky, neon-soaked new location called Planarcadia, Aha's Playground. Far denser and wackier than some of the other locations you may have explored, this is a world where 'clout is supreme' (their words, not mine).

Naturally, there's more to this place than meets the eye. And to help you figure out the secrets it hides, Trailblazers out there'll be a host of limited five-star characters joining the lineup, not to mention two new companions, Yao Guang and Sparxie. The latter of whom is sure to either greatly annoy or endear herself to fans with her streamer-style persona.

In a fortnight

Of course, if you're anything like me, your eye will have been caught immediately by the news of a Fortnite collaboration. And yes, the world of Honkai: Star Rail is coming to Epic Games' world-beating battle royale. It's relatively small-scale compared to other big collabs, but will still see fan-favourite characters Kafka and Blade make their way to the world of Fortnite on February 26th.

While I'm sure that Aha's Playground will be a bit divisive given how high-energy it is, I've no doubt just as many of you will be excited to jump in and enjoy what it has to offer. And be sure to check out our Honkai: Star Rail tier list for some tips on your lineup heading into this update!

Speaking of big hits, though, you might be wondering what the major movers were over 2025. Well, if you are, then good news, you don't need to trawl through any of the various news articles for that info! Just take a look at the winners of the 12th Annual Pocket Gamer Awards.