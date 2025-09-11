5 new mobile games to try this week - September 11th, 2025
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Save your kidnapped pickle BFF from a tentacle as an armadillo-slash-basketball
- Become the king of fighters across an idle RPG
- Really, it's the armadillo-basketball rescuing a pickle friend that's the highlight here
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Dunkadillo
Become the ultimate armadillo-that's-also-a-basketball in Dunkadillo, the aptly titled platformer that's as charming as it is bizarre - something you'd absolutely expect from the maker of the beloved Dadish series. As the titular armadillo named Dill, you'll go on a quest to save your best friend who's been kidnapped by a tentacle - just another day in the life of an armadillo that can turn into a basketball, apparently.
The lovely platformer lets you bounce off walls and floors and even collect trading cards along the way. There's controller support too in case you need it, because when your friend named Pickle is in a pickle, you need to be at your very best.
2
The King of Fighters AFK
The King of Fighters AFK If you've always been a fan of retro arcade button-mashing, you'll have heard of this epic franchise, no doubt - this time around, The King of Fighters is going AFK with Netmarble's new RPG, and while it's been reimagined for mobile, it's still got that same ol' pixel-art vibe and all the classic characters from the popular IP.
As you auto-battle your way across endless stages through easy progression and one-tap level-up mechanics, you'll also get to buff your account with plenty of Raid content and 5v5 melee battles. A whopping 3,000 Draws and 210,000 Rubies are up for grabs at launch, plus a Legendary Fighter too to give you a proper headstart!
3
Neo Cab
It's bad enough having to ferry people around as a cab driver in a lawless city - even more so when you're the last human being to do so. In Neo Cab, you'll drive through a cyberpunk city looking for clues on your best friend's disappearance, all while trying to keep your cool amidst impatient passengers that impact your rating.
As you aim to survive each night with your dignity and physical stamina intact, you'll try to unlock dialogue options with passengers in hopes of finding your friend - if you can manage to keep your job, that is.
4
MicroMacro: Downtown Detective
Things aren't always what they seem in MicroMacro, a crime-busting board game that's made the leap to mobile. While the art style and the visuals might look cute and harmless, it seems there's always some sort of sinister crime around the corner just waiting to be discovered, and it's up to you to get to the bottom of things and solve the case.
Explore a bustling city with so many things happening all at once, and keep your eyes peeled for clues hidden in plain sight. Whether it's a grisly murder in a seemingly innocent photo booth or what looks to be a simple pickpocketing gone wrong, there's never a dull moment when the whole town is a crime scene.
5
Riftbusters
Why does it always have to be bugs? In Riftbusters, you'll take on the responsibility of magnified pest control as you fend off humongous alien bugs threatening to destroy the planet. Thankfully, it's not as grim as it might sound, as the isometric action RPG features colourful visuals, cool characters and loadouts, and plenty of frenetic fun.
The looter shooter also lets you customise your kit, upgrade your gear, then come back and do some more of the aforementioned riftbusting. It's a compelling loop that should keep you coming back for more - but the satisfaction of exterminating alien bugs should be enough, shouldn't it?
