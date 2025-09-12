Dragonheir: Silent Gods sees the return of D&D icon Elminster in new collaboration

Hope you hid your cheese

Dragonheir: Silent Gods sees the return of Elminster in its new D&D crossover

Recruit him and face off against Sammaster the Necromancer

Rewards abound for fans of D&D and Dragonheir enthusiasts alike

With the relaunch of Dragonheir: Silent Gods, we've been seeing reruns of many of their events over the last few months. And for Dungeons & Dragons (and Baldur's Gate 3) players, the return of Echoes of the Sleepless is sure to be noteworthy, as it sees the return of fan-favourite character, Elminster Aumar.

Yes, if you missed out on Elminster the first time around, this gives you a chance to recruit him once more. Created by Ed Greenwood back in the earliest days of Dungeons & Dragons, Elminster is an icon of the Forgotten Realms setting and even appeared in the hit CRPG, Baldur's Gate 3.

Elminster arrives alongside the returning boss, Sammaster the Necromancer. He will be available via an exclusive summon for the collaboration and is the only legendary hero in the pool. Summoning from it will also grant you a random number of the Sage's Chess Pieces.

Wizards, no sense of right or wrong

The Sage's Chess Pieces can be exchanged in the Token Shop for a host of exclusive collaboration items, including A Guide to Magic by Elminster, which serves as his exclusive artefact.

You'll be able to nab Sage's Chess Pieces during the Magic Trial event, which consists of seven stages, each with a different rule set. By clearing them, you'll gain not only the Sage's Chess Pieces but also Wyrmarrow and Scholar Scrolls.

And, of course, once you finish the final phase of the collaboration story, you'll also be able to unlock the Sammaster the Necromancer boss challenge. This offers further rewards based on damage milestones for all the completionists out there.

Planning on jumping into Dragonheir: Silent Gods for this relaunched event? Well, don't go in unprepared when it comes to summoning. Instead, be sure to check out our Dragonheir: Silent Gods tier list!