Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 set to arrive later this month

The new update has a host of fresh content

Honkai: Star Rail version 2.3 is arriving June 19th

The update contains two new characters, Firefly and Jade, set to debut in the version 2.3

There's also new minigames, story developments and more!

With Genshin Impact's recent update to version 4.7, it's no surprise that MiHoYo have an update for their other hit game, Honkai: Star Rail, right around the corner too. Honkai: Star Rail's version 2.3 is set to arrive June 19th, and is set to bring in new characters and more!

So let's dig in.

The biggest additions (apart from the advancing storyline) in this update are two new characters with Stellaron Hunter Firefly and a significant figure from the IPC with Jade. There are also major new gameplay changes like the Arithmetic Mapping function that removes character download limitations, or the Equation feature that allows you to combine buffs from two different Paths to grant enhanced combat abilities.

But that's not all, there's new minigames, new story events and more. Want to find out more? You'll just have to play for yourself and hop into Honkai: Star Rail when version 2.3 debuts on June 19th!

And for those wondering, Jade and Firefly will both debut as five-star characters. Jade's abilities let her pair up with another character, allowing her to collect charges from both her own and their attacks before unleashing a devastating ultimate. Firefly meanwhile focused on inflicting Fire weakness and raining down damage on the enemies using her SAM armour. Both of them promise to bring some serious new firepower to the field in Honkai: Star Rail.

