5 new mobile games to try this week - June 6th, 2024
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Restore Dacardia with your Neopets
- Battle every combatant in a galaxy far, far away
- Care for a new virtual BFF
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Neopets: Tales of Dacardia
Dive back into the good ol' days with Neopets: Tales of Dacardia, a new adventure crafting sim where you'll build your own town from scratch and befriend adorable Neopets while you're at it. The game features plenty of lush and colourful areas to explore, as well as different Neopets to get to know and tons of Neohomes to decorate to your liking.
It's time to return to Neopia and lend your expertise to the Dacardian community! As an eager and wide-eyed new Town Planner, you're given the crucial role of restoring the idyllic land of Dacardia after it's hit by a disastrous calamity - thankfully, you've got adorable Neopets by your side to aid you on your journey.
2
Star Wars: Hunters
There's seemingly no limit to how you can travel to a galaxy far, far away on mobile, and Star Wars: Hunters is the latest way you can do just that. This arena shooter brings back fan-fave character classes from the franchise and pits everyone against each other in a high-stakes gladiatorial tournament, so whether you're a Sith acolyte or a Mandalorian, there's plenty of action to get your adrenaline pumping.
The game features iconic arenas from the IP where you can duke it out in 4v4 combat. Of course, you can also customise your Hunter with cool swag and stand-out costumes, because when you're a legend in the making in Vespaara, you definitely need to look the part.
3
Pocket Partner
Low-key Tamagotchi-esque life sim Pocket Partner offers you a charming little partner in your pocket, and it's out now on iOS with an Android version soon to follow. You can bond with your new virtual BFF across wholesome activities, which include indulging in scrumptious meals and dressing them up in their favourite outfits.
More than giving your virtual friendship plenty of TLC, you can also nurture your own garden to provide your digital friend with a peaceful place to kick back and relax. Decorate charming living spaces, cook, dance, and, of course, take photos to keep your memories alive!
4
Skul: The Hero Slayer
A hundred playable characters, an action-packed roguelite genre, and plenty of different skulls you can try on imbued with the powers of their previous owners - that's everything you'll ever really need as the last hope of the entire demon race.
As the titular protagonist (or villain?), you're tasked with taking back the Demon King's castle from pesky human heroes who can't seem to leave demonkind alone. Thankfully, you've got nothing left to lose, so you can fight, die, and try again across this pixel-art platformer that's been carefully crafted and redesigned with mobile gamers in mind. Of course, that includes handy controller support so you can slash through those pesky heroic humans with ease.
5
Pocket Kickball
Ah, the schoolyard - a breeding ground of organised chaos where dangers lurk around every corner. If living on the edge is your thing, Snow Day Software's got you covered with Pocket Kickball, a new mobile-optimised sports title where you can flex your kickball skills both on indoor and outdoor virtual fields.
More than showing off your kicking prowess, you can also customise your avatar and your room, as well as unlock different characters to spice up the gameplay. It even seems like you can actually play kickball against a zombie, because nothing ups the ante even further than when you're up against someone who's out to eat your brains.
I'm looking for #android testers for Pocket Kickball! ???? Play kickball, mini games, unlock tons of characters, hats, kickballs and customizations for your room. Sign up to test the game here:https://t.co/rmm1KAQEcU#gamedev #gaming #screenshotsaturday #mobilegaming pic.twitter.com/bo5H6AV4oC— ColbyGameDev (@snowdaysoftware) March 30, 2024