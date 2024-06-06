Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - June 6th, 2024

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - June 6th, 2024

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week 

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
  • Restore Dacardia with your Neopets
  • Battle every combatant in a galaxy far, far away
  • Care for a new virtual BFF

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world. 

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.

Let's get on with it!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Neopets: Tales of Dacardia

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Adventure
Find out more about Neopets: Tales of Dacardia
Neopets: Tales of Dacardia

Dive back into the good ol' days with Neopets: Tales of Dacardia, a new adventure crafting sim where you'll build your own town from scratch and befriend adorable Neopets while you're at it. The game features plenty of lush and colourful areas to explore, as well as different Neopets to get to know and tons of Neohomes to decorate to your liking.

It's time to return to Neopia and lend your expertise to the Dacardian community! As an eager and wide-eyed new Town Planner, you're given the crucial role of restoring the idyllic land of Dacardia after it's hit by a disastrous calamity - thankfully, you've got adorable Neopets by your side to aid you on your journey.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Neopets: Tales of Dacardia icon
Download now!
Neopets: Tales of Dacardia
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

2
Star Wars: Hunters

Available on: iOS + Android + Switch
Genre: Multiplayer
Find out more about Star Wars: Hunters
Star Wars: Hunters

There's seemingly no limit to how you can travel to a galaxy far, far away on mobile, and Star Wars: Hunters is the latest way you can do just that. This arena shooter brings back fan-fave character classes from the franchise and pits everyone against each other in a high-stakes gladiatorial tournament, so whether you're a Sith acolyte or a Mandalorian, there's plenty of action to get your adrenaline pumping.

The game features iconic arenas from the IP where you can duke it out in 4v4 combat. Of course, you can also customise your Hunter with cool swag and stand-out costumes, because when you're a legend in the making in Vespaara, you definitely need to look the part.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Star Wars: Hunters icon
Download now!
Star Wars: Hunters
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

3
Pocket Partner

Developer: HyperBeard Games
Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Simulation
Find out more about Pocket Partner
Pocket Partner

Low-key Tamagotchi-esque life sim Pocket Partner offers you a charming little partner in your pocket, and it's out now on iOS with an Android version soon to follow. You can bond with your new virtual BFF across wholesome activities, which include indulging in scrumptious meals and dressing them up in their favourite outfits.

More than giving your virtual friendship plenty of TLC, you can also nurture your own garden to provide your digital friend with a peaceful place to kick back and relax. Decorate charming living spaces, cook, dance, and, of course, take photos to keep your memories alive!

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Pocket Partner icon
Download now!
Pocket Partner
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

4
Skul: The Hero Slayer

Available on: iOS + Android + Steam
Genre: Platform
Find out more about Skul: The Hero Slayer
Skul: The Hero Slayer

A hundred playable characters, an action-packed roguelite genre, and plenty of different skulls you can try on imbued with the powers of their previous owners - that's everything you'll ever really need as the last hope of the entire demon race.

As the titular protagonist (or villain?), you're tasked with taking back the Demon King's castle from pesky human heroes who can't seem to leave demonkind alone. Thankfully, you've got nothing left to lose, so you can fight, die, and try again across this pixel-art platformer that's been carefully crafted and redesigned with mobile gamers in mind. Of course, that includes handy controller support so you can slash through those pesky heroic humans with ease.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

Skul: The Hero Slayer icon
Download now!
Skul: The Hero Slayer
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

5
Pocket Kickball

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Sports
Find out more about Pocket Kickball
Pocket Kickball

Ah, the schoolyard - a breeding ground of organised chaos where dangers lurk around every corner. If living on the edge is your thing, Snow Day Software's got you covered with Pocket Kickball, a new mobile-optimised sports title where you can flex your kickball skills both on indoor and outdoor virtual fields.

More than showing off your kicking prowess, you can also customise your avatar and your room, as well as unlock different characters to spice up the gameplay. It even seems like you can actually play kickball against a zombie, because nothing ups the ante even further than when you're up against someone who's out to eat your brains.

Pocket Kickball icon
Download now!
Pocket Kickball
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.