Roland-Garros eSeries 2026 ends with Sasmis retaining his crown in dominant fashion 

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Back on clay and still on top

Eight of the best Tennis Clash players competed at Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2026

Samuel Sanin Ortiz retained his crown in dominant fashion

Competitive esports continues to grow with Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault a consistent fixture

Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault 2026 delivered one of its most competitive finals to date last weekend, with Colombia’s Samuel Sanin Ortiz (Sasmis) successfully defending his crown after another dominant showing on the virtual clay of Tennis Clash.

Held at the iconic Roland-Garros auditorium in Paris, the latest edition of the competition once again brought together eight finalists from across the globe, with hundreds of live spectators in attendance and thousands more tuning in via YouTube.

Following last year’s format shake-up, the tournament reprised its team stage before moving onto the singles stage, with former ATP stars Gilles Simon and Benoît Paire acting as team captains.

Having displayed complete dominance throughout last year’s tournament, the question wasn’t whether Sasmis could win again — but whether anyone could even challenge him. That question was answered swiftly in the semi-finals, where he dispatched Anindya Lestari “Anindya” with ease before heading into a familiar final showdown.

There, Sasmis met Germany’s Eugen Mosdir “AfreidY” in a rematch of last year’s final — and once again, the result followed a similar pattern. The Colombian swept the series 3-0, cementing his status as the most dominant player in Roland Garros eSeries by Renault history.

Speaking on his success, Sasmis said “Coming back as defending champion changes everything mentally. The first time, I was inexperienced; this year, the level of competition was much higher, and winning the title again was a real challenge. But beyond the trophy, the experience we get to enjoy here is simply incredible.”

Roland-Garros eSeries by Renault has continued to grow since its debut in 2018, with Tennis Clash serving as its official title since 2022. Blending one of tennis’ most iconic Grand Slams with competitive mobile esports, the event has become a consistent fixture on the mobile gaming calendar.

If you fancy your chances of reaching next year’s Roland-Garros eSeries finals — or simply want a quick hit of tennis action with friends — you can download Tennis Clash now for free on the App Store and Google Play.