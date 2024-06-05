Genshin Impact reveals all events that are part of phase one of version 4.7

Get ready to explore a new nation

Genshin Impact’s highly anticipated update, version 4.7: An Everlasting Dream Intertwined, is finally here, bringing with it a slew of new content. Another explorable nation, three new characters, and loads of minigames and quests will be part of this patch. As always, everything will be released over two updates, and here’s what the first one holds in store for you.

Event Wishes

Illuminating Lightning – 5-star Clorinde (Electro)

Caution in Confidence – 5-star Alhaitham (Dendro)

Epitome Invocation – 5-star Absolution Sword and the Light of Foliar Incision Sword

Phase one of Genshin Impact’s v4.7 update will feature three event wishes. The new four-star character Sethos (Electro) will be part of both the hero wishes, alongside another headlining character. All heroes and weapons will receive massive rate-ups until June 25th.

Story Event

Gameplay Events

The heroine of the first event wish, Clorinde, is one of the new characters joining Genshin Impact in this update. You can learn more about her by completing her tale called the Rapperia Chapter. You need to be AR40 or above to play this and you should have completed Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V as well.First up is the Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation, which will take place between June 7th and 17th. It’s a strategic challenge as you try to study enemy formations and deploy units in offensive and defensive scenarios accordingly. Clear it to gain the Cloudforged Bow, Weapon Refinement Materials, Promigems, Crown of Insight, and Hero’s Wit.

Then there’s Record of Reflective Writing, another event that will run from June 18th to the 24th. You will be tasked with a total of six challenges, which you must complete in order to gain Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Talent Level-Up Materials.

