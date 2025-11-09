Eatventure codes (November 2025)

You can use Eatventure codes to get your hands on free gems.

Eatventure is my favourite go-to casual game. However, progressing becomes more difficult the more you play, as you need more coins and diamonds to upgrade your food station. But don't worry. You can use these Eatventure codes to get your hands on some free gems.

We have tested all the available Eatventure codes and put all the working ones into a list, which we have shared below for your convenience.

Active Eatventure codes

DISCORD-2023 - Use this code to get 200 gems

Expired codes

REDDIT-CREW - Use this code to get 200 gems

Make sure to enter these codes precisely as written to avoid any errors at the time of redemption. Also, remember to bookmark this page and come back every few days to get your hands on new Eatventure codes. We will regularly update this list with new codes as and when they are released.

How to redeem codes in Eatventure?

Launch the game

Click on the gear icon (settings button) located in the top right corner of the screen

From the options menu, click on the redeem code button

Copy and paste any of the active Eatventure codes from above into the text box

Click on the redeem button to collect your freebies

How to get more codes?

