Hitman World of Assassination brings Jacksepticeye in as its latest Elusive Target

Agent 47's most uncomfortable disguise ever

Jacksepticeye plays controversial content creator Finn Colton

The Host is free to play until November 25th

New challenges and Halloween goodies available too

I can’t remember Agent 47 ever being booked as a podcast guest before. In Hitman World of Assassination’s newest Elusive Target, The Host, he turns up as “thought leader” Tobias Rieper on a show run by Seán McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye. It’s live today and free for a limited time.

McLoughlin plays Finn Colton, or Finnvictus to his followers, a former children’s TV star who’s now a very rich and very controversial content creator. He’s known for contracts that push his staff to the breaking point, and 47’s client is related to one of them, a creator who disappeared after signing with the Finnvictus team.

Everything points to Colton having killed her, but money and influence have kept him out of reach. He spends most of his time in a remote content complex in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, with cameras livestreaming his life around the clock. Awkward, for a man whose whole job is not being seen.

You’ll need access to Hawke’s Bay in Hitman World of Assassination to play it, and it’s in the Free Demo too, so you don’t have to own anything to have a go.

IO Interactive has been at the celebrity Elusive Target thing for years now. Eminem went after Slim Shady, Milla Jovovich was there, and Wiz Khalifa had a go over the summer.

The rest of the season brings a Special Assignment with five challenges built around Colton, plus a new Like Mist challenge that unlocks The Vampire Magician Suit. The Pharmacist, The Warlord, and The Entertainer are coming back as well, sending you to Paris, Bangkok, and Marrakesh. Play The Host with an IOI Account, and you’ll also walk away with The Hijacker Duck, because of course there’s a duck.

The Host is playable until November 25th. If you’d like to keep him around, The Host Pack costs $7.99 and includes permanent access to The Collab Arcade contract and The Host Assignment, along with The Thought Leader Suit, the Demon Dakota 12G, a Creator Soundboard, and a few other bits.

Our list of the best villain games on iOS is full of people who’d make worse podcast guests than 47.