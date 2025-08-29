Best games where you are the bad guy for iPhone and iPad (iOS)
I want to be the very worst!
Ever want to be the baddie - the person who doesn’t have to save the world, doesn’t need to or by the rules that exist and doesn’t need to save the princess in her castle? There are plenty of games where you can play the heroic hero - someone the world loves and who is always being friendly and making the best decisions for the town.
But what if you want to be the master of chaos, destroying humanity or breaking laws without consequences - living life dangerously from the comfort of your own home. Luckily for you, you can become the bad guy, play as a villain, and do little and big crimes in games - without any consequences.
So, we have compiled a list of the best iOS games where you can play as the bad guy. But worry not, we also have a list for Android players!
1
Hitman World of Assassination
Hitman World of Assassination is a stealth strategy game all about killing your mark. There are a variety of different missions that require you to go to a location, blend in, kill your target (and anyone that catches you) before leaving the scene in hopes that you are not caught. You do get to discover different objects that can help you with your mission, change outfits by taking them from those who you force to pass out, and generally figure out what zones to avoid! Are you the worst villain? Probably not, but you are a stone cold killer.
2
Carrion
In Carrion, you are a weird looking blob-monster that can craw through different underground areas, eating and destroying everything that appears before you. Looking like something out of a horror movie, your creature grabs onto the walls and moves in a very satisfying way. Listen to people scream as they die and watch yourself grow with each kill.
3
Plague Inc.
If you’d like to take a more god-like approach to being evil, Plague Inc. allows you to end all of humanity by creating viruses that will slowly infect the world and kill all of the humans that live there. You will need to watch your virus spread and keep scientists from finding a cure, as they are your true enemy, trying to end your evil-doings.
4
Party Hard GO
Party Hard Go is a stealth game where you are killing everyone who is attending a party because they are all loud and you want to sleep. It’s chaotic, you need to kill each person without others seeing it, slowly setting traps and finding people when they are alone. Cops will be called to these parties, and you should do your best to avoid them!
5
Serial Cleaner
Serial Cleaner is an action-stealth game with a 70s style, where you actually are cleaning up crime scenes after a mob hit. You didn't exactly kill everyone there, but you play a key role in making sure those who did kill don't get caught. Serial Cleaner has a lot of fast paced action, along with stealth moments as you hide from police and ensure that you don't get caught. Move bodies, dispose of weapons, and clean up blood all while listening to jazzy music.
6
Bully: Anniversary Edition
Become the classic bad guy - one that you probably remember from your childhood - a bully. In Bully you are able to become Jimmy Hopkins, a 15-year-old boy who is currently attending a prep school full of people to terrorise. You can beat up jocks, play pranks, insult people and get picked on by teachers - reliving your high school experience as the bullies you probably remember.
7
The Escapists 2
You’ve already done your crimes and are now doing your time. In prison, you can continue to do crimes, dig out of prison, pretend to be guards, slack off when it comes to your prison jobs and more. If you are interested in becoming the bad guy, you might want to stay the bad guy after you’ve been caught - I mean, what else do you have to lose?
8
Villains Corp. | The Secret Villainy Laboratory
Villains Corp. The Secret Villainy Laboratory is a puzzle game where you find yourself making minions that you can then use to spread your evil deeds. You will be taking different containers that have different types of minions, then combining them to discover new types. These can then be used to destroy areas of the city, to prove you are the most evil after all.
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Want to join a gang and do crimes around your city? In Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas you can explore a town ruled by gangs, drug cartels, and more whilst looking to cause chaos in this town. You can beat up strangers, befriend gang members, and do whatever else you want to do in this real-life inspired city.
10
Haunt the House: Terrortown
Being the bad guy doesn’t always mean that you need to look evil. In Haunt the House: Terrortown, you are a little ghost who wants to run everyone out of their town. You will do this by possessing items and driving people to madness - forcing them to leave their homes so that you will be the only creature currently there!
