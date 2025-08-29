Best games where you are the bad guy for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

I want to be the very worst!

Ever want to be the baddie - the person who doesn’t have to save the world, doesn’t need to or by the rules that exist and doesn’t need to save the princess in her castle? There are plenty of games where you can play the heroic hero - someone the world loves and who is always being friendly and making the best decisions for the town.

But what if you want to be the master of chaos, destroying humanity or breaking laws without consequences - living life dangerously from the comfort of your own home. Luckily for you, you can become the bad guy, play as a villain, and do little and big crimes in games - without any consequences.

So, we have compiled a list of the best iOS games where you can play as the bad guy. But worry not, we also have a list for Android players!