Hitman World of Assassination brings Wiz Khalifa in as latest Elusive Target

Agent 47 meets a rapper-turned-fighter

Hitman World of Assassination adds Wiz Khalifa as Elusive Target "The Wizard"

Target Taylor Graves is available until July 5th, including in the free demo

New seasonal roadmap includes challenges, Twitch Drops, and returning targets

IO Interactive sure has been having a good few weeks. 007: First Light just gave Bond a moment in the sun, and now Agent 47 is getting his own celebrity encounter on mobile. The latest Elusive Target for Hitman World of Assassination is here, and it stars Wiz Khalifa.

The target is Taylor Graves, a former boxer turned Muay Thai fighter described as alchemically successful in both fighting and finance. And in case you hadn't guessed already, Wiz Khalifa is portraying him.

Whether you find that crossover immediately logical or completely baffling is probably a decent indicator of how much you've been following the Elusive Target format, which has a history of exactly this kind of thing. The Wizard runs until July 5th and is free to access, including through the Free Demo.

Alongside it, a new seasonal roadmap has kicked off. Three new challenges, two Featured Contracts, three Twitch Drops, and a handful of returning Elusive Targets are all in the mix. The Eminem vs. Slim Shady target is back too, which remains one of the stranger sentences in mobile gaming. The Eminem vs. Slim Shady Pack is back in stores for a limited window, if you missed it.

There's also a new paid DLC called the World Champions Pack, priced at $4.99. It's a set of sport-inspired outfits, weapons, and gear across all platforms. A tracksuit, a couple of kits, a rifle, a briefcase with Consolation Prize listed as a separate item, and a duck.

The duck is called The Trickshot Duck. It also unlocks a new cosmetic for the Freelancer Safehouse wardrobe, if you needed a reason. Make of all that what you will.

The new Elusive Target is live in Hitman World of Assassination until July 5th.

As we near the halfway point of the year, our list of the best games of 2026 so far is worth a look.