Hitman World of Assassination's latest Elusive Target mission sees you taking on Snoop Dogg

Hitman's next Elusive Target is played by Snoop Dogg

The Herbalist arrives on August 27th

Snoop Dogg's son, Cordell C. Broadus, also makes an appearance

Hitman World of Assassination's Elusive Targets have helped massively extend the game's relevance. Throwing in a well-known face just to have our bald, barcoded buddy take them out appears to have endless appeal with the masses, and I can see why. The latest celebrity to wander into Agent 47's sights (or some convoluted trap) is none other than Snoop Dogg, who arrives tomorrow, August 27th and sticks around until September 26th.

Of course, you won't actually be killing Snoop. Instead, you're tasked with taking down Dr Cyrus Cane, an individual known for a wide variety of unusual businesses, in The Herbalist mission. Cane's latest product is called Morsizzles, a cookie that's suspiciously addictive. Unsurprisingly, some tomfoolery has taken place behind the scenes, leading to many deaths and more than a few cover-ups.

It's up to Agent 47 to stop Cane, removing him as the face of the product and shutting down the entire cookie operation. Unfortunately, that means going to a Haven Island that's filled with obnoxious influencers and social media types. I don't envy 47, to be honest.

The Doggfather Part II

Snoop hasn't turned up alone to this collaboration, though. His son, Cordell C. Broadus, also makes an appearance in The Herbalist, making it a familial DLC. I suppose there's no father-son bonding quite like playing two ne'er-do-wells who could potentially get assassinated on a private island. Or maybe they’re both innocent? Who knows?

Alongside The Herbalist, the next update adds new challenges, Featured Contracts, Twitch drops and the return of previous Elusive Targets. You can even buy The Herbalist Pack for $7.99 or your local equivalent to gain permanent access to two missions and various outfits if you'd like.

Hitman World of Assassination is available now on the App Store, where it's free to download with various in-app purchases for different content. You can download it for iOS to try the demo using the button below.