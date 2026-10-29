PowerWash Simulator adds new aquatic-themed jobs and quick-play mode in latest update

PowerWash Simulator for Apple Arcade has released its latest update

Clean up an aquarium, submarine and a haunted house!

Or use quick-play mode to quickly jump into levels that suit your playtime

Apple Arcade has boasted some truly great indie gems on its service, not least of which is PowerWash Simulator. And while it may sound like a parody, PowerWash Simulator has legions of devoted fans of its calming, incremental gameplay. Now, the latest update to PowerWash Simulator adds all-new jobs, quick-play and a Halloween house!

Just in time for the spookiest day of the year, we have the debut of the Halloween House seasonal job, which has you venture into a haunted mansion that has somehow become encrusted in muck. It's up to you to, of course, get it all spick-and-span in time for the Halloween season!

Undersea adventures

PowerWash Simulator is also adding in two fan-favourite aquatic jobs from The Muckingham Files, with the Aquarium and Submarine maps. These two areas will allow you to make a massive, sprawling aquarium sparkling clean, as well as get a deep-sea submarine ship-shape for further exploration!

And if you fancy jumping into PowerWash Simulator for a quick cleaning session, you no longer need to sort through the various jobs to decide which is right for you. Quick-play offers three randomly selected jobs, of your preferred level size, with progress carrying over into career mode!

Naturally, the update comes with some new fixes and quality-of-life features to boot. But overall, it's no surprise that a game as feature-rich as PowerWash Simulator, even with such a seemingly bizarre concept, has managed to find so much success, including on mobile with Apple Arcade!

But Apple Arcade represents only a small portion of the great releases available right now on mobile. Looking for some that you can play right now? Why not dig into our latest list featuring five new mobile games to try this week, where we offer up some interesting and intriguing launches from the last seven days!