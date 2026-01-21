Hitman: World of Assassination introduces cross-progression for contracts on the go

A real hit

Hitman: World of Assassination is set to introduce cross-progression next month

It'll allow you to nominate a primary profile and carry across unlocks and completion data

But you'll also need to own both WoA for each platform and any necessary DLC

It's difficult to imagine that it was already five years ago that Hitman 3 launched. The final entry in a revival trilogy that pushed IO Interactive's bald hitman to new heights. And even better, the collected experience of World of Assassination is soon set to introduce cross-progression for all players on February 3rd!

Hitman: World of Assassination brings all three of the revival trilogy's content into one package, as well as new DLC and other additions. The cross-progression system lets you link your various versions of WoA together and designate one profile as your primary account, carrying progress across all your owned entries.

The introduction of cross-progression may seem like a small addition. After all, it seems to be increasingly standard for multiplatform releases. But for Hitman World of Assassination, where the whole selling point is to enjoy a live-service version of the concept, it's certainly gratifying that it'll soon be added.

I'm not a 'crazed gunman', I'm an assassin!

However, there is a bit of a wrinkle to this that I can see being a problem. The cross-platform linking doesn't include a game licence, basically meaning you'll need to purchase World of Assassination on each platform you want to play on. Understandable, maybe, but the bigger poke in the eye is that you also don't carry over DLC or unlocks within them.

I think that the DLC aspect may prove to be a sticking point for fans. I think anyone can understand owning a licence for the game itself, but considering World of Assassination bills itself as this integrated live service, having to purchase your DLC again to play them elsewhere will likely leave a sour taste in people's mouths.

